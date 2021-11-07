Brave cricket can win World Cup for Australia





Just over 20 years ago, Australia’s one-day team was nearly eliminated from a World Cup, an outcome that likely led to the departure of captain Steve Waugh. They managed to regain their valuable net run rate by beating Bangladesh, knocking out the West Indies and India and then dragging through some nerve-wracking matches against South Africa to reach the final where Pakistan was destroyed. For Warner and Australia, the way forward is like a high-wire runner – look forward, not down and certainly not back. Credit:AP There are certain unavoidable parallels to Australia’s current Twenty20 World Cup campaign in the UAE, where a terrible beating by Eoin Morgans England was averted by some powerful displays to qualify for a semi-final appointment with Pakistan. This time it was Waugh himself explain to The age and The Sydney Morning Herald that a major overhaul of the Twenty20 side would be warranted in the event that Australia’s campaign ended before the final.

What’s also comparable is that during the legendary 1999 World Cup, Australia did a lot of tinkering with their balance before settling on the right team. Plan A had been to open the bowling alley with Adam Dale and Damien Fleming, relegating Glenn McGrath to be the first to switch. Brendon Julian and Shane Lee were also briefly seen in the tournament before a winning formula was reached: McGrath got the new ball back, the trusty Paul Reiffel returned to the XI and Tom Moody emerged as the all-rounder. It can be easy to forget that an Australian squad now regarded as one of our greatest, en route to the first of three World Cups in a row, had such a chaotic path to get there. Likewise, this Australian Twenty20 side has struggled with its own limitations and combinations, its team environment and coaching structure, looking for a formula to win. The head coach, Justin Langer, is credited for allowing himself to deviate from what had previously been an article of faith by always winning five specialist bowlers. A batting line-up with captain Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis is extremely dangerous if used at the right times and with the right attitude.

