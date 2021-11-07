CSU football run over by Wyoming football in Border War

LARAMIE, Wyo There will be another empty spot in the trophy case where Colorado State wants to keep the Bronze Shoe.

The Rams had their hands on the trophy for the past year, but Wyoming forcibly took it back on Saturday.

Wyoming dominated CSU in the run game, posting a resounding 31-17 Border War win over the Rams.

CSU’s 2020 win over Wyoming provided the Cowboys with a four-year streak of Bronze Boot wins, but the Rams were unable to start a run of their own.

Here are three thoughts on CSU’s fifth rivalry loss to the Cowboys in six attempts.

Wyoming Guts CSU’s Defense

Choose a game that you want to be the symbol for this game. Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams’ 43-yard touchdown run in the first quarter?

How about Titus Swen’s 87-yard run on the first play after Ryan Stonehouse pinned Wyoming on his own 3? That set up a four-play, 97-yard touchdown drive for the Cowboys.

Or you could go with a 52-yard run from Williams in the second half.

There is a long list of games to symbolize this game and almost all of them were long runs from Wyoming.

The defense of the CSU was completely broken all day. Wyoming had two rushers (Swen and Williams) going over 100 yards individually in the first half.

Wyoming (5-4, 1-4 Mountain West) finished with 385rush yards. The Cowboys didn’t get by much (because they didn’t need to) but were effective there. Williams hit Isaiah Neyor for two touchdown receptions, including a 15-yard nail-in-the-box score to make it 31-10 with 7:51 left in the game. That put an end to all doubts about the outcome.

Opinion: CSU Football Didn’t Just Lose, Wyoming Bullied The Rams In Border War

CSU’s defense has fallen apart in the last two games. The Rams (3-6, 2-3 MW) allowed two 97-yard TD drives last week and one more this week. Boise States 430 yards from offense last week were topped off by 477 for Wyoming this week.

And Wyoming? Well, this was arguably the worst offense in the Mountain West. The Cowboys (who were 0-4 in conference play entering the game) were shut out and limited to three points in a two game period. Before that, they averaged 9.5 points per game in MW play.

And CSU let those cowboys run all over them.

Swen ran 166 yards on 21carries. Williams had 116 on 12 rushes and Xazavian Valladay added 76 yards.

Bronze boot restored: CSU-Wyoming football rivalry trophy wouldn’t have lasted a year

CSU attack struggles enormously

CSU was at halftime for its persistent stubborn determination to run the ball.

The Rams passed the ball 15 times to David Bailey in the first half, but he scored just 43 yards. The Rams had 21 rush attempts and Wyoming had 25 by the half, but the rushing yardage was 253-68 for the Cowboys.

CSU eventually let the ball run well on its first drive of the second half, but got stuck in the red zone and missed a field goal.

The Rams entered the red zone four times in this game and scored two touchdowns, the second a late score with the game out of control.

CSU’s passing game struggled all day as Todd Centeio was under near-constant pressure. He threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter. The first was on a 4th and 2nd in Wyomings 40 that likely put an end to realistic hopes of a CSU comeback.

Centeio connected with Dante Wright via a touchdown in the first quarter and then another late in the fourth quarter when the game was decided. It was the first two touchdowns of the season for Wright, who was limited by injury for most of the season.

Coach Steve Addazio says the Rams want to be a diverse, explosive attack that can dominate the running game.

The reality is that the Rams don’t really have an offensive identity.

CSU finished with 357 yards offense, but that number is misleading. The Rams didn’t move the ball until the game was largely out of reach.

Centeio was 20-of-36 for 187 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. CSU ran for 170 yards on 35 rushing attempts.

CSU’s season completely unraveled

Three weeks ago there was talk of an attempt to beat the title game Mountain West.

CSU started Mountain West 2-0 and went to Utah State with a shot at a big lead in the division race.

Instead, the Rams had a late game fiasco to lose that game and the season has since fallen apart. CSU made too many mistakes a week ago against unbeatable Boise State in a terrible second half and then the Rams were bullied by this Wyoming team that lost a run of four games.

The hopes for the MW title game were always probably utopian, and those are long gone. Now it’s almost certain that CSU doesn’t even qualify for bowls. The Rams need to win their last three games to earn the necessary six wins, and they still have Air Force and Nevada to play.

It’s been a roller coaster of a season and CSU’s stock is dropping fast.

