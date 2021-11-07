Sports
Knoch’s Greb sisters win state tennis gold
Through:
Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 21:26
Playing with her twin sister Lindsey, Emily Greb felt like she had a slight edge on the field this weekend at the PIAA Class 2A Doubles Championship.
Not because of some twin magic, where each knows through ESP what the other is thinking.
Because there are never hard feelings when disagreements arise, as sometimes during doubles matches, especially on such a big stage.
“I think it was helpful for us to be siblings because it takes away all the awkwardness that can occur if you were playing with someone else,” Emily said.
There was nothing awkward about the way the Greb sisters played at the state tournament. They won four games in straight sets, including three over district champions, and claimed PIAA gold with a 7-6(4), 7-6(4) win over District 3 champion Emma Perkins and Conrad Weiser’s Michelle Timothy in the final. on Saturday in Hershey.
“I am short of words. I’m really so happy,” Lindsey said. “I don’t think there were any mistakes in our game. Of course we did everything we could to just win and stay in the points as long as possible.”
Lindsey said the final match was by far the toughest the twins faced in the tournament. Both teams served well, making service breaks rare.
As such, each set went to a tiebreak, adding tension to an already tense state final.
“They sure are very stressful,” Emily said. “During a tiebreak, it’s all about winning as many points as possible. You have to stay in every point. You can’t have one point last or you can lose it by one mistake.”
Although they are twins, the Grebs probably don’t have as much experience playing as a doubles team as it seems. USTA youth tournaments focus more on singles than doubles, and last year, when they were both freshmen for the Knights, Lindsey was sidelined with a knee injury.
But whether they were the team in the field with the most experience or not, they were definitely the best.
“They’ve been through four very tough games,” said coach Nancy Conlon. “I feel like they’ve raised the bar every time, so to speak, and focused even more, knowing that the opponents got stronger and stronger every game.”
The championship for the Grebs comes on the heels of a team title for Knoch at last year’s state tournament. With representation in Hershey each of the last six seasons, it’s safe to say that the Knights have risen to the status of perennial PIAA contenders.
“It’s pretty impressive, especially at the awards ceremony when you have a singles player (who’s gone to the states) on one side and a doubles player on the other,” Conlon said. “It’s really unbelievable.”
In the Class 2A singles tournament, the WPIAL finalists, champion Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy and runner-up Ally Bauer of Knoch, fell in the semi-finals and met in the match for third place. Close defeated Bauer 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.
The WPIAL singles champion also took third place in Class 3A. Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman fell in the semifinals and then won the match for third place by beating Council Rock South’s Dasha Chichkina 6-4, 6-3.
Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Jonathan via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
