Michigan hockey caps sweep of Spartans 3-2 win in East Lansing
After finding a rebound behind the net, senior striker Garrett Van Wyhe threw a long pass to sophomore defenseman Owen Power across the ice. With traffic for Michigan state goalkeeper Drew DeRidder, Power fired a wrist shot across his body.
There was a clattering sound through Munn Arena as graduate striker Luke Morgan deflected Powers’ shot off the net, bouncing the puck off the post into the net. The Wolverines took the lead in just 44 seconds into the game.
(Morgan) just went wide, you can see his speed and power, and that created everything, said Michigan coach Mel Pearson. From then on it put them on their heels, kept the crowd out for a while.
3 Michigan (8-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) used a strong start to hold off Michigan State (4-5-1, 1-3), controlling the pace of the game. With their overwhelming speed, the Wolverines forced giveaways and maximized their time on the attack despite a late wave from the Spartans.
Michigan’s hot start came from its quick recovery from the puck. That led to Morgan’s goal, in addition to many shots from the top six throughout the match.
Largely because of their visible speed advantage, the Wolverines won many races for the puck when they dumped it in the zone. Whenever a rebound bounced into the corner, their attackers sprinted after it, setting up long possessions in their strike area.
Sophomore forward Matty Beniers took advantage of that mismatch by shooting through a screen from Michael Pastujov and defeating Michigan State’s Drew DeRidder midway through the first period. Two minutes later, he scored another goal, his second multi-goal game in a row.
With a 23-13 margin in shots on goal after two periods, the Wolverines created quality chances through their passing. Each skater had a part in generating offense during the game, and each skater weighed whether to pass or shoot when they got the puck.
When you have an open course, especially in the first period, you just want to get it on the net, pep up their keeper and test them early, said junior striker Johnny Beecher. It really depends on the scenario, but like I said, if a guy opens up, he has a good job on the net, then you want to get it on his stick.
However, the search for those open shooters also led to some situations where Michigan State would break a pass and sprint to the Wolverines end. This eventually led to Spartans striker Griffin Loughran scoring the striker’s rush late in the second period.
Both teams played with a physical advantage as the game progressed and almost every time the puck rolled near the boards someone would staple their opponent to the glass. Sophomore defenseman Steve Holtz played a heavy hand in this, using his 6-foot-4 frame to deliver hard blows to Michigan in just his second career game.
Despite Wolverines’ ability to hold the puck, Michigan State created quality shots from its possessions. As the game progressed, Michigan’s backcheck let the Spartans get many undisputed shots on target, and they quickly drew a goal in as the third period began.
Michigan States physicality put the Wolverines defense on their back foot, but strong stick work from Power and sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott kept those chances from turning into goals.
In the end, Michigan’s early domination gave it the breathing room it needed to do the trick.
We knew they would be physically running around, said junior striker Nick Granowicz. We probably should have kept it with them the whole game, but it’s hockey, so there are ups and downs. At least we found a way to win tonight.
