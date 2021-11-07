Sports
Michigan State’s Mel Tucker After First Loss
Michigan State was shocked by Purdue on Saturday, falling 40-29 for its first loss of the season.
Ranked #3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season after beating in-state rival Michigan last week, the Spartans hoped to remain undefeated and continue their surprise season. The loss was disappointing and may shatter those hopes, but coach Mel Tucker reminded his players after the game that this was just one defeat and they had to move forward.
“All of our goals are ahead of us,” Tucker said. “We’re going to shut out all the noise, we’re going to circle the cars. The main voices will be the voices in our building. And then we’ll get back to work and get ready for Maryland. That’s what we need to do.
“We’re going to own it – give those guys the credit they deserve. They beat us and we need to perform better at a higher level.”
Purdue put on 594 yards of total offense with quarterback Aidan O’Connell throwing 536 yards, the fifth most in a game in Big Ten history. It was also the most passing yards against an AP top-five team since Patrick Mahomes against Baylor in 2016.
Michigan State Secondary has struggled all season, with Tucker pointing out that the team struggled mostly in third place, where the Spartans allowed the Boilermakers to convert 11 out of 18 in the game.
The Spartans’ attack could not match Purdue. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown, a significant drop from last week’s game against Michigan, when Walker had five touchdowns and 197 yards.
Walker wasn’t the reason the Spartans lost, though, and whatever the reason, Tucker has a 24-hour rule that he doesn’t let his team dwell on what happened last week. He will continue to execute that strategy after this loss and try to refocus his team.
Before those 24 hours are up, Tucker acknowledges that it will be painful to rewatch this film to see what happened and not something the team is looking forward to.
“We’re going to get sick watching this movie,” Tucker said. “We’ll be sick, but we’ll be sick if we watch the movie if we win. We’ve won some close games. Even the games that weren’t that close, after every game we watch movie and say, man, we have ruined this either we had a bust here or if this one man hadn’t done this this would have been a landing it will be no different today and tonight when we’re on the plane on the bus we’re pulling those iPads, we look at them, our stomachs make us sick.”
Part of that process, according to Tucker, will be figuring out why the Spartans gave up so many explosive moves, why they weren’t able to perform their standard, and why they couldn’t get off the field in third place.
Tucker made no apologies for the loss, however, giving credit to Purdue and saying his team was outplayed. The only loss is significant, but that doesn’t mean the season is over for the Spartans.
“We didn’t play well enough to win the game, but we still have a lot of football ahead of us and all our goals are still ahead of us,” said Tucker. “And then what should happen? What next? That’s the most important thing. What now? We have to get on the film, get the courage to understand why. We have to fix those things and then we have to prepare for Maryland. And that is all there is to do.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/32570812/michigan-state-mel-tucker-first-loss-all-our-goals-ahead-us
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]