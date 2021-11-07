Michigan State’s Mel Tucker After First Loss

Michigan State was shocked by Purdue on Saturday, falling 40-29 for its first loss of the season.

Ranked #3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season after beating in-state rival Michigan last week, the Spartans hoped to remain undefeated and continue their surprise season. The loss was disappointing and may shatter those hopes, but coach Mel Tucker reminded his players after the game that this was just one defeat and they had to move forward.

“All of our goals are ahead of us,” Tucker said. “We’re going to shut out all the noise, we’re going to circle the cars. The main voices will be the voices in our building. And then we’ll get back to work and get ready for Maryland. That’s what we need to do.

“We’re going to own it – give those guys the credit they deserve. They beat us and we need to perform better at a higher level.”

Purdue put on 594 yards of total offense with quarterback Aidan O’Connell throwing 536 yards, the fifth most in a game in Big Ten history. It was also the most passing yards against an AP top-five team since Patrick Mahomes against Baylor in 2016.

Michigan State Secondary has struggled all season, with Tucker pointing out that the team struggled mostly in third place, where the Spartans allowed the Boilermakers to convert 11 out of 18 in the game.

The Spartans’ attack could not match Purdue. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown, a significant drop from last week’s game against Michigan, when Walker had five touchdowns and 197 yards.

Walker wasn’t the reason the Spartans lost, though, and whatever the reason, Tucker has a 24-hour rule that he doesn’t let his team dwell on what happened last week. He will continue to execute that strategy after this loss and try to refocus his team.

Before those 24 hours are up, Tucker acknowledges that it will be painful to rewatch this film to see what happened and not something the team is looking forward to.

“We’re going to get sick watching this movie,” Tucker said. “We’ll be sick, but we’ll be sick if we watch the movie if we win. We’ve won some close games. Even the games that weren’t that close, after every game we watch movie and say, man, we have ruined this either we had a bust here or if this one man hadn’t done this this would have been a landing it will be no different today and tonight when we’re on the plane on the bus we’re pulling those iPads, we look at them, our stomachs make us sick.”

Part of that process, according to Tucker, will be figuring out why the Spartans gave up so many explosive moves, why they weren’t able to perform their standard, and why they couldn’t get off the field in third place.

Tucker made no apologies for the loss, however, giving credit to Purdue and saying his team was outplayed. The only loss is significant, but that doesn’t mean the season is over for the Spartans.

“We didn’t play well enough to win the game, but we still have a lot of football ahead of us and all our goals are still ahead of us,” said Tucker. “And then what should happen? What next? That’s the most important thing. What now? We have to get on the film, get the courage to understand why. We have to fix those things and then we have to prepare for Maryland. And that is all there is to do.”