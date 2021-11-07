Cricket Australians can be the best in the world, says coach Langer | The Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Australia coach Justin Langer believes his team can re-establish themselves as the best in the world as they prepare for a potential semi-final showdown with Pakistan at this week’s Twenty20 World Cup. Langers’ team secured their place in the last four on Saturday as David Warners unbeaten 89 sent the Australians to an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies, securing second place in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage of the competition. Not too long ago we were the best team in the world and some of those cricket shows show we can be the best team in the world, Langer told reporters. I think England is leading the way at the moment and we have exciting prospects. We have learned great lessons from this tournament on how to continue playing T20 cricket and moving forward now for this tournament. The Australians got off to a strong start in the competition before suffering a heavy eight-wicket defeat to England that left the captain of Aaron Finch unsure of their place in the knockout rounds. But comprehensive wins over Bangladesh and the West Indies put an end to those doubts and the Australians are likely to face Pakistan, who lead Group 2 with their final game against Scotland to be played on Sunday, in Thursday’s semi-finals. It was brilliant again last night, I think our last few games have been excellent cricket, said Langer. The boys have really progressed. It was quite a sobering experience against England. We knew we had some work to do and the way the guys reacted to that was brilliant, so it’s nice to be in the semi-finals. You can’t win it unless you’re in the semi-finals. It’s nice to sit here, knowing we were in a semi-final on Thursday. Pakistan has been the dominant force in Group 1, having won all four matches so far, and Langer is looking forward to the duel in Dubai. They have a good all-round team, like us, and they are well managed, he said. Their captain, Babar Azam, is a superstar of the game. They have some good bowlers and they have some good spinners so they are a well balanced side like us so it should be a great game of cricket. (Reporting by Michael Church; editing by Clarence Fernandez)

