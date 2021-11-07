Sports
College Football Scores, Rankings, Highlights: Michigan, Oregon advances as close calls and disruptions abound
After debuting at No. 4 in the first batch of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Oregon needed a late wave on Saturday night at rival Washington to get away with a 26-16 win. The Ducks trailed 9-3 early but then scored 21 unanswered points and held on late to stay firmly in the playoff talk with three regular season games and a potential Pac-12 Championship Game appearance remaining.
Travis Dye led the Ducks with 211 yards rushing and a touchdown early in the fourth quarter for a 24-9 lead. He wasn’t the only one running back to take a top-10 team to victory on Saturday night, as No. 7 Michigan got an equally strong performance from Hassan Haskins in a 29-7 win over Indiana. Haskins rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries as the Wolverines bounced back with an emphatic win after their crushing loss at Michigan State last week.
Michigan’s performance was one of the best for teams hoping for playoffs on another wild day in college football. Though No. 1 Georgia drove to a win over Missouri, No. 2 Alabama narrowly survived a spirited LSU, No. 3 Michigan State was upset at Purdue, No. 5 Ohio State won unimpressively in Nebraska and Cincinnati barely squeaked a victory against Tulsa. In addition, No. 9 Wake Forest a shootout to North Carolina.
All in all, the day was a reminder that there is still a lot to be sorted out among the top teams in the sport as the first week of November draws to a close.
CBS Sports was here every step of the way to keep you up to date with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day.
University football results, schedule: week 10
Army 21, Air Force 14 (OT) –Recap
No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6 — Summary
No. 5 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17 — Takeaways, summary
North Carolina 58, No. 9 Wake Forest 55 — Summary
No. 14 Texas A&M 20, No. 13 Maroon 3 — Takeaways, summary
Purdue 40, No. 3 Michigan State 29 — Takeaways, summary
No. 6 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20 — Summary
No. 10 Notre Dame 34, Marine 6 — Summary
No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3 — Summary
TCU 30, No. 12 Baylor 28 –Recap
No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14 — Takeaways, summary
No. 4 Oregon 26, Washington 16 — Summary
No. 7 Michigan 29, Indiana 7 — Summary
View the full week 10 scoreboard
