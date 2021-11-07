College Football Scores, Rankings, Highlights: Michigan, Oregon advances as close calls and disruptions abound

After debuting at No. 4 in the first batch of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Oregon needed a late wave on Saturday night at rival Washington to get away with a 26-16 win. The Ducks trailed 9-3 early but then scored 21 unanswered points and held on late to stay firmly in the playoff talk with three regular season games and a potential Pac-12 Championship Game appearance remaining.

Travis Dye led the Ducks with 211 yards rushing and a touchdown early in the fourth quarter for a 24-9 lead. He wasn’t the only one running back to take a top-10 team to victory on Saturday night, as No. 7 Michigan got an equally strong performance from Hassan Haskins in a 29-7 win over Indiana. Haskins rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries as the Wolverines bounced back with an emphatic win after their crushing loss at Michigan State last week.

Michigan’s performance was one of the best for teams hoping for playoffs on another wild day in college football. Though No. 1 Georgia drove to a win over Missouri, No. 2 Alabama narrowly survived a spirited LSU, No. 3 Michigan State was upset at Purdue, No. 5 Ohio State won unimpressively in Nebraska and Cincinnati barely squeaked a victory against Tulsa. In addition, No. 9 Wake Forest a shootout to North Carolina.

All in all, the day was a reminder that there is still a lot to be sorted out among the top teams in the sport as the first week of November draws to a close.

University football results, schedule: week 10

Army 21, Air Force 14 (OT) –Recap

No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6 — Summary

No. 5 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17 — Takeaways, summary

North Carolina 58, No. 9 Wake Forest 55 — Summary

No. 14 Texas A&M 20, No. 13 Maroon 3 — Takeaways, summary

Purdue 40, No. 3 Michigan State 29 — Takeaways, summary

No. 6 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20 — Summary

No. 10 Notre Dame 34, Marine 6 — Summary

No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3 — Summary

TCU 30, No. 12 Baylor 28 –Recap

No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14 — Takeaways, summary

No. 4 Oregon 26, Washington 16 — Summary

No. 7 Michigan 29, Indiana 7 — Summary

