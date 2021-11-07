Muhammad and Dart win Dow Tennis Classic doubles title





The Womens Tennis Association crowned its first champions at the Greater Midland Tennis Center on Saturday night, when Asia Muhammad of Long Beach, California, and Harriet Dart of London, England, won the doubles title after a 10-point pro set at the Dow Tennis Classic. .

The pair defeated Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiati 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.

It is the first year that the WTA has sponsored the $125,000 Dow Tennis Classic. The singles champion will be crowned on Sunday after the last game at 2 p.m. between number 1 seeded Madison Brengle and unseeded Robin Anderson, both Americans.

New. Mohammed and two-seeded Dart had never played doubles together, but you wouldn’t know as they won the first set after breaking a 3-3 draw by winning the last three games. The set appeared to turn in the seventh game when Dart trailed 40-love, but then won the next four points. There is no advantage score in WTA doubles matches. Dart said she loved playing with her new partner. It’s our first time playing together and we won the title, she told the crowd on the winners podium after the game. I hope we can play together again. Plipuech and Sutjiati, who were seeded third in doubles, won the second set by breaking a 2-2 tie with four consecutive winning games. The match was highlighted by several long volleys and winning shots that provoked reactions from the crowd, and the tiebreak was just as exciting. Neither side could take a more than two-point lead as the lead lifted to 7-7. That’s when the winners scored three straight points to claim the win. Doubles titles are nothing new for 30-year-old Mohammed, who had won 33 previous doubles titles in the international game. But she admitted that this was not an easy feat during her post-game interview to the public. This was such a tough game today, she said after complimenting her opponents. Dart also told the audience that she was thrilled to see so many fans at the Midland event. It’s my first time here and it’s great to have such a great atmosphere, she said. And it was so nice to finally have a crowd. Sutjiati also praised the location. It’s my second year here and I really like this tournament. I really enjoy playing here,” said Sutjiati. The winners of the doubles received a check for $5,000 for the championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ourmidland.com/sports/article/Muhammad-Dart-win-Dow-Tennis-Classic-doubles-16598988.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos