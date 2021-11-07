Sports
Growlers hit the ice at CBS for NL’s first professional hockey game in over 600 days
The Newfoundland Growlers skated as their home team at the Conception Bay South Arena on Friday for the county’s first professional hockey game in more than 600 days.
Fans took to the arena for the first of six games at the Growlers’ new home away from home, selling the rink, which was limited to more than 1,100 people due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets were largely restricted to season ticket holders.
Defender Tristan Pomerleau gave his team a 1-0 lead against the Adirondack Thunder just before the end of the first period on their way to a 4-1 victory. The team also kept their undefeated season alive and now sits with five wins and no losses.
While the team is currently unable to play at their usual home arena, Mary Browns Center, due to a workplace survey by the City of St. John’s, Growlers owner Dean McDonald said it was a great feeling to see the Growlers again. return to Newfoundland.
When asked about the possibility of extending the team’s stay at the Conception Bay South Arena, McDonald said this is unlikely due to the arena’s schedule, but hinted that the team will likely continue to play home games in the province.
“It’s not because they haven’t been absolutely fantastic and bent back. The problem for them is that they’ve been so accommodating, they’ve had to move a little less hockey, figure skating, a whole host of things that they’re really nice to us.” been,” McDonald told CBCshere nowFriday.
“We have other alternatives that I think fans will be very happy with. I think it’s safe to say our next home stand will be here on the island. That’s fantastic news.”
Homestand ‘perfect opportunity’ for the city
With five more home games for the Growlers in Conception Bay South, a community restaurant owner said he hopes it can be a great opportunity for local businesses.
“It’s huge,” said Scott Morgan, owner of local restaurant Wing’n It.
“The city of CBS has so much potential. We’re looking at residents, 30,000 people who can probably handle a professional team, and CBS has never seen anything like it.”
Morgan and other companies greeted the team with open arms, and the restaurant plastered a sign welcoming the Growlers into the windshield. He said their arrival has led to larger food orders and more staff as thousands of people will enter the community over the next week.
WATCH|Restaurant owner Scott Morgan speaks with Anthony Germain of the CBC about the impact the Newfoundland Growlers and their fans can have on local commerce:
He also hopes the team’s stint at Conception Bay South can serve as a sort of audition, showcase the community to the Growlers, or open up the area to other possibilities.
“It is also the perfect opportunity for the CBS municipality to show that they can handle this. Maybe they need another stadium later. That is possible, everything is possible. It is almost an interview for the municipality of CBS.”
The Growlers will be back on the ice Saturday night.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/growlers-win-cbs-nov-6-1.6239862
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]