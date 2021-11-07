Growlers hit the ice at CBS for NL’s first professional hockey game in over 600 days

The Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Adirondack Thunder 4-1 on Friday night. It was the team’s first game at Conception Bay South. (CBC)

The Newfoundland Growlers skated as their home team at the Conception Bay South Arena on Friday for the county’s first professional hockey game in more than 600 days.

Fans took to the arena for the first of six games at the Growlers’ new home away from home, selling the rink, which was limited to more than 1,100 people due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets were largely restricted to season ticket holders.

Defender Tristan Pomerleau gave his team a 1-0 lead against the Adirondack Thunder just before the end of the first period on their way to a 4-1 victory. The team also kept their undefeated season alive and now sits with five wins and no losses.

While the team is currently unable to play at their usual home arena, Mary Browns Center, due to a workplace survey by the City of St. John’s, Growlers owner Dean McDonald said it was a great feeling to see the Growlers again. return to Newfoundland.

Growlers owner Dean McDonald said the team will likely stay in the county for its next homestand. (CBC)

When asked about the possibility of extending the team’s stay at the Conception Bay South Arena, McDonald said this is unlikely due to the arena’s schedule, but hinted that the team will likely continue to play home games in the province.

“It’s not because they haven’t been absolutely fantastic and bent back. The problem for them is that they’ve been so accommodating, they’ve had to move a little less hockey, figure skating, a whole host of things that they’re really nice to us.” been,” McDonald told CBCshere nowFriday.

“We have other alternatives that I think fans will be very happy with. I think it’s safe to say our next home stand will be here on the island. That’s fantastic news.”

Homestand ‘perfect opportunity’ for the city

With five more home games for the Growlers in Conception Bay South, a community restaurant owner said he hopes it can be a great opportunity for local businesses.

“It’s huge,” said Scott Morgan, owner of local restaurant Wing’n It.

“The city of CBS has so much potential. We’re looking at residents, 30,000 people who can probably handle a professional team, and CBS has never seen anything like it.”

Morgan and other companies greeted the team with open arms, and the restaurant plastered a sign welcoming the Growlers into the windshield. He said their arrival has led to larger food orders and more staff as thousands of people will enter the community over the next week.

He also hopes the team’s stint at Conception Bay South can serve as a sort of audition, showcase the community to the Growlers, or open up the area to other possibilities.

“It is also the perfect opportunity for the CBS municipality to show that they can handle this. Maybe they need another stadium later. That is possible, everything is possible. It is almost an interview for the municipality of CBS.”

The Growlers will be back on the ice Saturday night.