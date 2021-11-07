Chinese figure skaters win gold and silver at ISU Italian Grand Prix

Chinese duo Sui Wenjing/Han Cong in action during the pairs free skating during the ISU Italian Grand Prix in Turin, Italy, November 6, 2021. /CFP

Chinese figure skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won back-to-back pairs free titles with 224.55 points in the International Skating Union (ISU) Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, following their win in Canada a week ago.

Another Chinese pair, Peng Cheng/Jin Yang, won the silver medal with 211.86 points.

Sui/Han completed a triple turn, triple toe-double toe-double toe, triple Salchow and threw triple flip in their program to the tune of “Bridge Over Troubled Water”. The 2019 world champions had a busy month as they had competed in three competitions in three cities.

“It’s been a tough month for us with three leagues and we had to change time zones several times,” said Sui. “But we overcame it and we feel really good now. Although there is a lot to improve, I am really satisfied with our performance today.”

Russian Iuliia Artemeva/Mikhail Nazarychev won the bronze medal in their debut at the ISU Grand Prix.

Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama rose from seventh place in the short program and won the men’s title with 278.02 points. The 2021 silver medalist hit 197.49 in the free run.

“When I started the long program I didn’t even think about being on the podium or getting a good score, I just wanted to do my best,” said the 18-year-old. “After the short program I couldn’t change my mindset and even this morning I felt bad in practice.”

Russian world champion Anna Shcherbakova, who finished third in the women’s singles short program, returned to her third Grand Prix gold with 236.78 points, including a personal best of 165.05 in free skating.