Massive development work at PSB’s coaching center next year





KARACHI: Huge development work is likely to start in January or February next year at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) coaching center here, The News learned on Saturday. PSB sources said the plan includes the installation of floodlights, the construction of a new tartan track and astro turf, a soccer field, a sprinkler system, the completion of the boxing gymnasium and the construction of flats for workers. Sources in PSB said the federal government had finally decided that the existing facilities would be improved and some new facilities would be added. The tenders for these development works have been issued and further official procedures are underway. The old red tartan track, which was built in 1996, will be replaced. The condition of the football field enclosed by the track is being improved. Sources went on to say that an astro turf would also be laid on an empty plot of land near the coaching center. The boxing gymnasium project, which is 80 percent complete, will also be completed. Sources said development work would start with the construction of flats for the workers. Sources also confirmed floodlights would be installed and four large towers erected to allow for nighttime athletics events and football matches. The mountain near the old seating area would be removed to build a new spectator arena, sources said. The center was neglected by successive governments, but the PTI government eventually decided to improve and maintain the infrastructure so that not only the private sector could host events, but also local, state, national and international competitions. Hundreds of private schools, colleges and universities regularly organize events in the center, earning PSB a nice amount of money every year. The badminton and table tennis hall and the old boxing gymnasium would also be renovated, sources said. An irrigation system would be set up to preserve the greenery, sources confirm.

