Bears Weigh Risks, Rush Rewards from Justin Fields

When Justin Fields rolled to the left, extended his left leg to regain his balance and threw an 8-yard touchdown to tight end Jesse James against the 49ers, he looked like a shortstop turning a double.

There’s a reason for that: Fields was a star shortstop growing up. Not that the rookie could describe the full-speed contortion, or why he used his leg as ballast.

I’ll just go out and do it, he said. I’m just going to feel my body move. I just kind of get a feel for it and get the rhythm for it.

Field’s innate sense of running the football, whether it be scheduled runs, scrambles or some bare bootlegs, marked nothing short of a breakthrough last week.

He went 4-for-4 for 40 yards on scheduled rollouts, including the touchdown pass. On 14 of his career-high 103 rushing yards were improvised on scrambles, including his 22-yard highlight-reel touchdown run which, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, had a 2.3 percent chance of scoring. On another run, 15-yard scramble in the third quarter, Fields ran 20.03 miles per hour more than any NFL quarterback for the third time this season.

When he ran, Fields was nothing short of breathtaking. But the bears also have to hold their collective breath. Every time Fields walks, planned or not, he takes a risk. The stakes couldn’t be higher: the only thing worse than a 3-5 season is having to play the rest with a promising rookie quarterback on injured reserve.

When Fields runs against the Steelers as much as he does against the 49ers Monday night, the Bears will be clear about what can go right and what can go wrong.

We just have to keep that balance of how much you want your NFL quarterback to get hit, said offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. Because it’s rare that they don’t get hit at some point in the passing game… So if you choose to give him some run options, just grab that opportunity.

So we have to keep that in balance. And some of that is dictated by the defense.

When the Bears ran read-option run drafts, when Fields could deliver the ball or fake a handoff and keep it, depending on how hard the defensive end crashed, the 49ers chose to crash. The bears were surprised; previous opponents had kept Fields honest.

The Steelers will have to make a similar choice. David Montgomery, who is coming back Monday from a sprained left knee and will be in charge of the Bears running back, will complicate the decision even more.

Quarterback mobility is part of the game, something you don’t have to deal with every week, something we better be ready for this week… Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said last week. Last week was [Fields] first 100m race. I imagine he gains a sense of comfort about when to use those skills and when it’s most appropriate and how to use his talents each week that goes by. That has our attention.

And the attention of Field’s own teammates.

He can make any throw and, of course, his legs, said safety Tashaun Gipson. I guess you can’t really pigeonhole him, man. Because he can be a running quarterback or cut you to pieces with his arm. That’s the beauty of a quarterback like that. Defense can never get comfortable. it’s exciting to watch from the sidelines. You can see his growth every week. He’s just comfortable. He is getting more and more comfortable. You see it on the practice field. You just see, man.