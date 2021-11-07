Novak Djokovic Sets Year-End Record No. 1 After Reaching Paris Masters Final | tennis news





Novak Djokovic overcomes a shaky start in Bercy against Hubert Hurkacz, who booked the last ticket to the season-closing ATP final on Friday, before racing through the second and controlling his nerves in the third; he passes Pete Sampras for most year-end number 1 ends with seven







Novak Djokovic will finish the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after reaching the Paris Masters final Novak Djokovic sealed the number 1 spot at the end of the year for a record seventh year after reaching the Paris Masters final with a nice comeback win over Hubert Hurkacz. The number 1 in the world, who won three of the four Grand Slams in 2021, had to work hard against the Polish Hurkacz to win 3-6 6-0 7-6 (7-5) on Saturday. It means Djokovic will play in the final of a Masters 1000 for the 54th time, where he is chasing a record-breaking 37th title. He has also surpassed Pete Sampras by becoming the first man ever to finish world No. 1 seven times in a year. “Just proud and extremely happy. Of course that was one of the biggest goals and it’s always one of the biggest goals, to try to be number 1 and finish the season as number 1,” said Djokovic. “It’s incredible to do it for the seventh time and surpass my childhood idol and role model Pete. Very grateful, very blessed to be in this position.” Djokovic, who must win the Paris final to avoid not claiming a Masters title in a season for the first time since 2017, dropped the serve in the eighth game and Hurkacz continued his serve to seal the opening set. That spurred Djokovic into action and the league-leader allowed his opponent only 11 points for a bagel in the second set. Hurkacz regained his composure in the decider, but Djokovic broke for 3-1 with a forehand winner at the end of a long rally. He followed with a service game to love, but Hurkacz fought back to break back for 3-4 when he hammered a forehand winner down the line. It is the 17th time in the last 18 seasons (excluding Andy Murray in 2016) that year-end No. 1 has been held by Djokovic, Rafael Nadal (five times: 2008, 10, 13, 17, 19) or Roger Federer (also five times: 2004-07, 09) This one was so important to Novak. Number 1 again at the end of the year and fighting and winning in a printing contest… His party at the end says it all. — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) Nov 6, 2021 Djokovic forfeited a match point at 5-4 and the game ended in a decisive tiebreak, which Hurkacz dominated until he buried a routine forehand in the net to give Djokovic a 6-5 lead with another match point. The Pole cut a backhand wide, allowing Djokovic to move within one win of a record 37th Masters title. Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in the final after the second seed, Alexander Zverev destroyed 6-2 6-2. Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and android

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/12461711/novak-djokovic-seals-record-year-end-no-1-spot-after-reaching-paris-masters-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos