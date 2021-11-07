What Quebec women’s hockey can learn from Ontario

Women’s and girls’ hockey in Quebec has grown in popularity since the 1990s, but the province is still catching up compared to Ontario.

A recent report from Hockey Canada shows that eight times as many girls signed up to play hockey in Ontario than in Quebec last year. During the 2019-2020 season, 6,618 girls signed up to hit the ice in Quebec, while in Ontario, more than 51,465 girls registered to play during that same period.

In the last world championships, the Ontario women outnumbered their Quebec counterparts by seven to one on the national team.

Daniel Taillon, head of Hockey Montral Fminin, says Quebec’s tendency to force female players to play in male teams is not helping.

“There’s a myth in Quebec that if girls play with boys, they’ll get better. If that were the case, Ontario players wouldn’t be as strong,” he said.

Taillon says Quebec needs to create more all-female teams and leagues and allow more girls to play with other girls to increase the registration number and keep more female players in the small hockey system.

Danile Sauvageau, the head coach of the Canadian women’s national hockey team, agrees, saying that practically every arena in Ontario offers the opportunity to play on a girls’ team.

“Unfortunately, the offer in Quebec is not yet in all regions,” she said. “So there are girls who have to sign up with the guys, and sometimes they’re the only girl on the team.”

Keeping girls in the game

Sauvageau says that when girls play hockey together, they tend to stay in the sport longer than when they play in teams made up mostly of boys.

“At a young age, there is no difference between boys and girls on the ice, but when they grow up, girls will often look for a female team, and if they don’t find one, they either go to another sport or stop playing.” . exercising,” she says.

Sauvageau says “sports dropout” is a big problem among Quebec teens, and the latest provincial physical activity survey found that 15 percent of teenage girls consider themselves active, as opposed to 23 percent of teenage boys.

Young girls who want to play on a women’s team in Montreal must register with Hockey Montral Fminin, where they are placed in a group of players who come from all over the city. The hockey program is separate from the smaller hockey associations in various neighbourhoods, cities and municipalities, which are not obliged to promote women’s teams.

“When I signed up my daughter to play hockey in the arena a few years ago, they never mentioned the existence of girls’ teams,” said Chlo Deraiche, a volunteer dedicated to developing women’s hockey.

Marcel Patenaude, the director of Hockey Quebec, says that small hockey clubs should not be forced to mention women’s hockey during registration, but recognizes the importance of promoting it. (The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes)

Deraiche says she thinks small hockey clubs should publicize the existence of female teams, adding that she found out by searching online.

Her daughter Charlie started out playing with the boys, but now plays in a girls league.

“It’s worth it because the girls are really having fun together. I’ve really seen a newfound motivation for hockey in my daughter and a sense of belonging that I haven’t seen before,” said Deraiche.

Marcel Patenaude, the director of Hockey Quebec, says that small hockey clubs should not be forced to mention women’s hockey during registration, but recognizes the importance of promoting it.

“Some associations want girls to play with girls, but not all of them,” he said, “and in the end it’s up to the girl to decide.”

“If all the girls played together, it would create an even stronger model for us and make it easier to watch and recruit different players when they are all together.”

Sauvageau says it took a long time for women’s hockey to be organized in Quebec.

“It’s all up to volunteers and often you start to see some equality, but people show more interest in men’s hockey, presumably because there are more career options for guys who compete.”

Access to high quality arenas and ice age are also hindered by certain women’s teams in Quebec.

Patenaude says Hockey Quebec is “developing clear guidelines for the various associations” to bring more equality between boys’ and girls’ teams.

Elite development

At last year’s Women’s Hockey World Championship, 15 players from TeamCanada were from Ontario and only two Marie-Philip Poulin and Mlodie Daoust were from Quebec.

Sauvageau led the Canadian Olympic women’s team to a gold medal in Salt Lake City in 2002 with six Quebecers and nine Ontarians on the team. She believes there should be high-level opportunities outside of the national team to motivate more young Quebec girls to eventually crack the roster.

“After university there is nothing for the elite [female] players in Quebec,” she said. “We need a professional league.”

Sauvageau is also the general manager of the hockey program at the Universit de Montral, providing training for Quebec’s top talent. She runs 21.02, a high-performance hockey center in the Verdun Auditorium.

Hockey Quebec says it is developing clear guidelines for the various associations to achieve more equality between boys’ and girls’ teams. (The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes)

Elite female players can receive personal training, receive medical services and develop facilities that meet international standards. Quebec recently invested $375,000 in the center to encourage the development of positive role models for young women and to promote greater Quebec representation in Team Canada.

Last summer, the 21.02 Center hosted the Women’s Hockey Summit, which aimed to compile a report on “all the observations, challenges and findings related to women’s hockey” in Quebec.

This report, which specifically mentions “the inadequacy of the resources allocated to women’s hockey, the need to establish a joint action plan and unify the range of services”, is currently being written and will be published shortly.