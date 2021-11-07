Franklin Records Career Night in Five-Set Battle with Penn State





Next game: Rutgers 11/12/2021 | 7:30 pm GAME CAPSULE Michigan State fell to Penn State No. 15 in a five-set battle on Saturday night, 3-2 (23-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-13). The game was the second of a pair of east side road games for the Spartans, starting with a 3-1 win over Rutgers on Friday. Each set was a back and forth battle with the Nittany Lions unable to leave until late in the first two sets. Michigan State fought hard in the third set with a late 23-19 lead and went on to win 25-21 to force a fourth set. They delivered another great performance in that set, winning 25-20 to move to a decision in the fifth set. The fifth and final set was again a full draw, until Penn State took the lead with a crucial run from a Spartan error and a final kill to seal the win, 15-13. The highlight of the match was Sarah Franklin’s career high evening. the sophomore Sarah Franklin led the Spartans with 27 kills, her 14e game of the season with successful double-digit attacks and a new career best. She hit .453 and also recorded ten digs. As a team, the Spartans batted .316 compared to the Nittany Lions’ .292 and recorded 71 counts against Penn State’s 61. Both teams had three service aces. The Spartans will return to their home ground next weekend for a pair of rematches against Rutgers (Friday) and Penn State (Saturday) at Jenison Fieldhouse. PLAYER HEIGHT Sarah Franklin led the Spartans early in kills with seven after the first set. She continued with a team-high 27.

led the Spartans early in kills with seven after the first set. She continued with a team-high 27. Biamba Kabengele was also over ten on kills with 13 in total.

was also over ten on kills with 13 in total. Franklin had a double double because she also recorded ten digs. STATISTICS AND STORYLINES Biamba Kabengele also had a double-double with 13 kills and 17 digs.

also had a double-double with 13 kills and 17 digs. Rebekah Poljan returned to action for the Spartans, taking a total of six kills and two service aces.

Franklin had three consecutive kills for Green and White in the second set.

Kabengele earned her tenth kill with a crucial point in the third set. SET SYNOPSIS SET ONE: The first set saw 14 draws as the Spartans battled it out early on to keep Penn State in check. Sarah Franklin recorded the first kill for the Green & White. She would grow to seven in the first set. Both teams traded points with Penn State taking the lead twice, only for the Spartans to regain the tie. MSU was at one point led by two after another Franklin kill and one block through Julia Bishop and Molly Johnson . An 18-17 advantage was also later retained, capped by a kill of Biamba Kabengele . Penn State began to withdraw after the 20e point and won the first set 25-23. PACK TWO: The Spartans trailed 2-5 early in the second set before making a comeback thanks to two team blocks and a kill from Naya Gros . Michigan State failed to take the lead but was held within one point of the Nittany Lions several times throughout the set. Penn State started its set-winning run with a 19-14 lead to pull a timeout from the Spartans. Despite late points from Rebecka Poljan and Sarah Franklin with three consecutive kills, the home team took the second set 25-21. Franklin surpassed double-digit kills in the set. KIT THREE: MSU up 3-1 after Johnson, Poljan and Bishop kills. The Nittany Lions took turns taking a 5-3 lead on points of their own. The Spartans went point for point with the Lions to end up at 13-13 halfway through the set. Franklin and Kabengele each had a few kills, while Johnson and Gros earned back-to-back Spartan points for holding on tight in set three. Kabengele surpassed double-digit kills with a big green light for MSU to take a 17-16 lead. The Spartans were the first to reach 20 points in the set after an offense by Penn State, forcing a timeout for Nittany Lions. Thanks to Franklin doing more work on the net, Michigan State took the third, set 25-21. FOUR SETTINGS: Rebecka Poljan landed her fifth kill of the match to keep the Spartans alive in the fourth set. Michigan State held a one-point lead several times in the set, with Penn State climbing back to tie in the 10e point. Franklin hit over 20 kills in the set along with Kabengele earning a double-double to help the Green & White 15-13 halfway through the set. Michigan State again earned the 20e point first, capped by a service ace from Poljan to take a 21-18 lead and pull another Penn State timeout. A fifth set was imminent, as the Spartans won 25-20. SET FIVE: Penn State brought the fight back in the final set. After rising 4-1, Michigan State came back to put it at 8-8, thanks in part to Sarah Franklin’s 26e kill, making her new career the best. The game came to an end when Penn State fell behind with back-to-back offense errors and Kabengele earned another kill for Green-White. An unfortunate Spartan error gave the Nittany Lions a 12-10 lead, but Kabengele again came up with big runs for the Spartans. Another timely error brought the game to match point, which went in Penn State’s favor with a final kill from Jonni Parker.

