Will continue to play franchise cricket, says Dwayne Bravo after retiring from T20Is, Sports News





Former West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has said he would love to take up the coaching role one day and give back to the game that gave him everything. Bravo played its last international game on Saturday when the West Indies faced Australia in the Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Bravo was unable to go on a high, as Australia took an eight-wicket victory. “Certainly if at some point I decide to step out of the game, I would like to go back to the coaching department, so I’ve already started arranging things for when the time comes. ALSO READ: Dwayne Bravo to retire international cricket as West Indies end 2021 T20 WC campaign You will definitely see me walking around. Like I said, cricket has given me everything. Cricket has given me the life I’ve always wanted for myself and my family,” Bravo said during the virtual press conference after the game. Again, I keep encouraging myself because of the talent I see coming through in the West Indies, and whatever team I play for around the word, so you’ll definitely see me involved,” he added. Bravo may have retired from international cricket, but he has confirmed that he will continue to play franchise cricket for the time being. “Yes, I will continue to play franchise cricket for a few more years as long as my body allows. My goal was to retire a few years ago, but with a change of presidency and change of leadership comes a change of heart, and I wanted giving back to the West Indies because I was still in a good place physically and able to enjoy my cricket,” Bravo said. ALSO READ: Watch: Dwayne Bravo and David Warner dance to iconic ‘Champion’ song after West Indies and Australia clash Bravo played in two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups, three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments and seven ICC Men’s T20 World Cups. He was part of the teams that won the Champions Trophy in 2004 and the T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016. He finished with 2,200 runs and 86 wickets in 40 Test matches, 2,968 runs and 199 wickets in ODIs, equating to 1,245 runs and 78 wickets in T20s going into his last game.

