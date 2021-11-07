Grandma Hockey started three generations of hockey players in Lancaster County [L-L League at 50] | Field hockey in high school

Eileen Grumbine didn’t want to work on the family farm after her day at Conestoga Valley High School ended, so she took up sports.

I did everything possible to stay after school so that I didn’t have to work on the farm, she said. I played hockey, basketball, tennis, acting, acting, everything so I didn’t have to go home to get that pitchfork.

I loved school. I didn’t want to do chores. I wanted to be with people. It was social time.

Grumbine, who graduated in 1969, found herself standing above the rest at hockey, thanks to some early successes. She remembers it well

You could vent your frustration by hitting that ball around, she said. Field hockey didn’t start for me until the 10th grade. I remember my very first game; we played Manheim Central, and I was on the front line, had the ball, went down and hit the ball, got the goal. The next day I was moved to the varsity. I said: I love this sport!

Although her tenure at Conestoga Valley took a while, longtime Buckskins hockey coach Lee Gerdes knew about Grumbines high school awards.

She was quite an athlete and there were fewer opportunities for girls back then, Gerdes said. (Eileen) is very proud to be a resume graduate.

Now, a resident of West Earl Township, Grumbine — who has earned the nickname Grandma Hockey — could not have known at the time that her athletics would start a family tradition that is going strong more than 50 years later.

Her daughter, Lindsay (McElhenny) Gerner, had a stellar career with Conestoga Valley, graduating in 1995 and going on to play at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Gerner’s Daughter — Grumbine’s Granddaughter — Grace Gerner is a sophomore highlight for Penn Manor.

Although she played prior to the founding of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, which this year marks its 50th season, Grumbine and her family are great examples of the area’s field hockey legacy.

Early introduction to hockey

In true family fashion, Grumbine and Lindsay Gerner not only continued to play the sport as adults, they also both became civil servants [Grumbine who refereed multiple sports over 37 years].

It was normal for Lindsay to be drawn to the sport, she said. After all, her mother took her to official assignments, but also to regulations and official meetings, since she was 3 years old.

I loved it, Lindsay said. I remember going to Lucy Snavely’s house, who was the chief officer at the time, sitting in her house and going over the rules.

I was definitely playing hockey, said Lindsey, who also played basketball and track.

Lindsay had her mother as her mentor, Gerdes said. She showed Lindsay how you give back.

With multiple collegiate sports options, Lindsay, who now calls Millersville Borough home, chose field hockey, in part because of the advice of Gerdes, her high school coach.

I loved both sports, but Lee played a big part in making me love hockey more than basketball, said Lindsey, who was able to compete competitively in high school, unlike her mother. When I went to college I didn’t know if I wanted to play hockey or basketball, and there was more [scholarship] money for hockey available.

[Turf, rule changes have made L-L field hockey faster over the past 50 years, alum say]

Graces’ play opportunities began in elementary school, although – like her mother – she was introduced to the sport long before that.

In fact, with a mother and grandmother both on duty, Grace went to her first field hockey game long before she could walk or talk.

Grace was only a few months old when she came to games. She was close to hockey from the start, Lindsay said. After college, I started serving, just like my mother. Mom would run the varsity game, then I’d run the JV game. I would bring Grace and Grandma Hockey would hold her while I was in charge.

Grace became a ball girl for the Comets at a young age, including during their PIAA Championships. Now she wears blue and white.

She admits that the family ties and successful Penn Manor program may have put a little more strain on the sport. Like mother and grandmother, she enjoys multiple sports, although she knows that hockey can pave her way for college.

I felt confident [the pressure at] first, then I fell in love with it, so I didn’t feel any pressure anymore, Grace said.

I also play lacrosse, but hockey is my main sport. Like my mom, I really like basketball, but as field hockey has evolved, everyone is doing more for all seasons, so I had to stop playing basketball.

How field hockey has changed

Of all the sports their family played, field hockey was also the one that changed the most over the three generations.

Grumbine grew up playing on grass with constant whistles that slow down the game. Lindsay was allowed to play on grass in college and the rules were different than they are now.

Grace plays a more open style of hockey than her predecessors, with fewer whistles, faster restarts and balls played in the air, with most games played on grass.

It has changed so much over the years. You couldn’t lift your sticks that high. We had no protective gear, mouth guards or anything like that, Grumbine said. I see how much they do compared to what we did. They have so much more skills.

Now they run with the wind. They have no idea how much they have evolved. I enjoy it. It’s like, Oh my god, I wish we could have played like this! We just ran across the field, hit-run, hit-run.

I had to play on grass in college; that was so much fun, Lindsay said. The game was incredibly faster [than on grass]. The individual skills and stick skills have really improved on grass. It was a challenge when we played a school that was on grass.

Another legacy family The Grumbine-Gerner clan is not the only three-generation family in the Penn Manor hockey program. Junior high coach Jen (Witmer) Kroesen is a 1996 Penn Manor grad. Her mother, Judy (Bigler) Witmer, a 1965 Hempfield alum who played for the Black Knights and Kroesens daughter, Joelle Kroesen, is an eighth-grader of the Comets junior high squad.

What’s next

Both Grumbine and Lindsay not only love watching Grace roam the field, but also admire her skills and cleverness.

I’m just proud. I get so excited, I cheer and scream, Grumbine said.

She cheers during the warm-up, Lindsay teased her mother.

Lindsay, a junior high coach at Penn Manor, doesn’t go to all the varsity games, although she sees as many as she can.

To sit there and watch her play, there are times when tears come because I’m so incredibly proud of her, Lindsay said. I am amazed by her skills she has developed, her intensity and love for the game. It’s really cool to see.

Grace feels the four watchful eyes during the game.

Sometimes it’s a bit much, but it’s nice to hear different points of view, she said. I have three high school coaches, but they have a different perspective, so it’s nice to hear different encouragements or critiques.

Grace, though only 15, looks ahead to what’s to come, keeping in mind what lay ahead.

There’s a lot of pride to hear about mom and grandma, she said. And I have six more years of hockey for memories, moments, goals, defensive plays and how much more fun I can have in the next six years.

Knowing how far it has come and seeing how far the sport has evolved I am grateful for how it is now and I can’t help but think of my (future) children. Is my daughter going to play hockey?

It would be only natural to ever see a fourth generation on the hockey field. As Gerdes said: What goes around comes around. That’s this family.