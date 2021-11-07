Sports
Russia beats Switzerland to win Billie Jean King Cup
PRAGUE — Russia won both singles matches, beating Switzerland 2-0 in Saturday’s Billie Jean King Cup final to claim the trophy for the fifth time.
Liudmilla Samsonova rallied to capture the deciding point with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tokyo Olympic singles champion Belinda Bencic.
“There are too many emotions now,” said Samsonova. “It’s unbelievable. I’m incredibly happy.”
Daria Kasatkina gave Russia a 1-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Jil Teichmann.
The competition was previously known as the Fed Cup.
Samsonova broke the Swiss star in the opening game of the final set and held on to serve him out when Bencic’s backhand sailed long.
Bencic kept his cool in the opening set against the agile Russian, who made 16 unforced errors compared to her three, and got the key break in the eighth game.
Samsonova improved in the second set to hit 14 winners before serving it out.
22-year-old Samsonova defeated Sloane Stephens 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the doubles match against the United States in Friday’s semifinal against the United States in her debut for Russia with Veronika Kudermetova.
She replaced originally selected Russian No. 1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the last minute. Pavlyuchenkova withdrew due to a left leg injury.
Russia has all its players in the top 50.
Samsonova’s win came after she defeated Bencic twice this year at WTA tournaments in Berlin (final) and Luxembourg (quarter-finals).
In a dominant display, Kasatkina destroyed a forehand winner to earn a breakpoint in the seventh game of the second set which she converted for a 4-3 lead. She was unable to hold on to her serve in the next game, but got another break for 5-4 before looking out for her first match point.
The Russian stormed the opening set, breaking Teichmann three times and dropping her serve once.
“I think the beginning was very important, we were both nervous, but I was able to control the nerves a little better,” Kasatkina said.
It was the Russian’s second win in the tournament after beating Canadian Carol Zhao in the group stage to improve her league record to 5-1, while Teichmann recorded her first loss after three wins.
“A great feeling,” said Kasatkina. “I won the first game (in the group stage), now I’m playing in the final and I’m happy to bring this very important point to my team.”
Russia reached its first final since 2015 in the competition they won in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2008.
The Swiss reached their first final since finishing second in 1998, their only final appearance
The 12 teams in the tournament were divided into four groups of three in a new competition format. Only the group winners advanced to the semi-finals.
Russia dominated Group A in the tournament after beating defending champions France and Canada before knocking out the United States in the semi-finals.
The US is the most successful country in the competition with 18 trophies.
Switzerland advanced to the Group D semifinals, considered the toughest of the tournament, beating both the Czech Republic and Germany along the way.
In the semifinals, the Swiss defeated Australia 2-0 and won both singles matches.
The Prague tournament did not attract bigger names, including Garbie Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka, who chose to prepare for the WTA final that begins Wednesday in Guadalajara, Mexico.
