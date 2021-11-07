Sports
Turf, Rule Changes Have Made LL League Field Hockey Much Faster in the Last 50 Years, Former Pupils Say | Field hockey in high school
Anyone who played Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey more than a decade ago may not always recognize what is happening in today’s game. But many say they agree that using grass, as well as other rule changes to make the game more open, have improved it.
Conestoga Valley coach Lee Gerdes, who played hockey in high school at Cedar Crest and collegiate hockey at West Chester University, has seen countless changes since her playing days over the 35 years she coached, and she says the changes have been great for the sport.
Its so much faster, Gerdes said. I think it’s more exciting now. It aligns a bit more with football, more seamlessly, which is better from the spectator’s point of view. It used to be, I don’t know what all those whistles are for.
It’s so much faster, repeated Donegal coach Gina Allessie, who also coached Milton Hershey from 1996 to 2011. The self-start rule makes the game a lot faster. That’s one big improvement. The long hits used to be taken from the side, now they are directly in the front mouth of the target wherever it went out of bounds. That’s another big advantage.
Another difference is the ability to loft the ball, called 3D play, as long as it is not considered dangerous.
The air balls.. I feel like a lot more teams are using them, said Allessie. Everything used to go straight to whatever area they used to call, so that opened up the field a bit.
Many also point to the elimination of offside as one of the biggest changes for the better. In fact, that change has not only helped the players and fans, but also the officials working on the game.
When I started there were so many rules, high school, college, international, said Eileen Grumbine, who played in Conestoga Valley and served 37 years. When offside disappeared, we were all like, yeah! You would spend so much time counting how many people there are and taking your eyes off the piece.
Grumbine said few people understood many of the rules before, so the optics for spectators have also improved.
Over the years, the rules have been relaxed. We didn’t have that much obstruction, we got called looser on the sticks, offside disappeared, she said. We’ve tried to make the game flow with fewer whistles and it’s evolved.
With the increase in shots in the air, the speed of play especially when playing on grass, better sticks producing faster and harder shots, keepers needed more protection.
The equipment has been greatly improved as goalkeepers have full sets of pads comparable to their peers playing on the ice. A former goalkeeper, Gerdes, said that made a big difference.
Things have come a long way since she played and stuffed carpet squares in her goalkeeper shoes so her feet weren’t crushed.
All those changes made the saves more spectacular when you saved them, she said. I think most goalkeepers would say they enjoy the changes. When I played there was no helmet, no chest protector, just these two little leg protectors. The fact that you get all the cool gear makes you feel almost invincible.
Mackenzie Allessie, Donegal and Penn State sophomore, sophomore Mackenzie Allessie, Ginas daughter, set record scores at the state and national high school starring the Indians. Could she see herself playing under the previous rules?
New. Personally, I couldn’t imagine it at all, she said.
Sources
2/ https://lancasteronline.com/sports/highschool/fieldhockey/turf-rule-changes-have-made-l-l-field-hockey-much-faster-over-the-past-50/article_b2e9af34-3cc3-11ec-a6b8-eb3b08ead34d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]