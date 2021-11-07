Turf, Rule Changes Have Made LL League Field Hockey Much Faster in the Last 50 Years, Former Pupils Say | Field hockey in high school

Anyone who played Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey more than a decade ago may not always recognize what is happening in today’s game. But many say they agree that using grass, as well as other rule changes to make the game more open, have improved it.

Conestoga Valley coach Lee Gerdes, who played hockey in high school at Cedar Crest and collegiate hockey at West Chester University, has seen countless changes since her playing days over the 35 years she coached, and she says the changes have been great for the sport.

Its so much faster, Gerdes said. I think it’s more exciting now. It aligns a bit more with football, more seamlessly, which is better from the spectator’s point of view. It used to be, I don’t know what all those whistles are for.

It’s so much faster, repeated Donegal coach Gina Allessie, who also coached Milton Hershey from 1996 to 2011. The self-start rule makes the game a lot faster. That’s one big improvement. The long hits used to be taken from the side, now they are directly in the front mouth of the target wherever it went out of bounds. That’s another big advantage.

Another difference is the ability to loft the ball, called 3D play, as long as it is not considered dangerous.

The air balls.. I feel like a lot more teams are using them, said Allessie. Everything used to go straight to whatever area they used to call, so that opened up the field a bit.

Many also point to the elimination of offside as one of the biggest changes for the better. In fact, that change has not only helped the players and fans, but also the officials working on the game.

When I started there were so many rules, high school, college, international, said Eileen Grumbine, who played in Conestoga Valley and served 37 years. When offside disappeared, we were all like, yeah! You would spend so much time counting how many people there are and taking your eyes off the piece.

Grumbine said few people understood many of the rules before, so the optics for spectators have also improved.

Over the years, the rules have been relaxed. We didn’t have that much obstruction, we got called looser on the sticks, offside disappeared, she said. We’ve tried to make the game flow with fewer whistles and it’s evolved.

With the increase in shots in the air, the speed of play especially when playing on grass, better sticks producing faster and harder shots, keepers needed more protection.

The equipment has been greatly improved as goalkeepers have full sets of pads comparable to their peers playing on the ice. A former goalkeeper, Gerdes, said that made a big difference.

Things have come a long way since she played and stuffed carpet squares in her goalkeeper shoes so her feet weren’t crushed.

All those changes made the saves more spectacular when you saved them, she said. I think most goalkeepers would say they enjoy the changes. When I played there was no helmet, no chest protector, just these two little leg protectors. The fact that you get all the cool gear makes you feel almost invincible.

Mackenzie Allessie, Donegal and Penn State sophomore, sophomore Mackenzie Allessie, Ginas daughter, set record scores at the state and national high school starring the Indians. Could she see herself playing under the previous rules?

New. Personally, I couldn’t imagine it at all, she said.