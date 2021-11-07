Sports
Rosebery Road youth club truck gang
November 7, 2021
A call we launched in February to find the members of the Rosebery Road Youth Club in Norwich who made headlines in 1966 by renovating their own truck has been an emotional reunion.
Recently 10 of the team met for the first time in 55 years for a day out on the Norfolk Broads.
And what better way to travel than on the iconic Black Sailed Trader Wherry Albion, with lunch at the Ranworth Maltsters?
The story of the club’s young men and women who, in the swinging 60s, used their own trucks instead of the usual bikes, was told by Tony Pryke, who now lives in the North East of England.
“We’d love to hear from other members and find out what they’ve been up to,” he said.
Well, once the lockdown was lifted, they did just that and came from all over the country and abroad to be together.
Franziska Hausendorf, formerly Roberts, was finally allowed to return from her home in Germany. She is one of the girls who sits on the footplate and grew up with Drayton.
She and Tony and Roy Poll organized the reunion, which turned out to be a great day – a lifetime of reminiscing.
“We sailed from the mooring in Ludham (home of the Norfolk Wherry Trust) to the Maltsters pub where we were met by two others.
“We were 10, now all 70 in years. Most hadn’t met in over 55 years. Name tags were needed,” Tony said.
“Back on board for the return journey after a delicious and emotionally charged lunch, we made our way back to Ludham.
“The day was buzzing with stories of the past, but also a general catch-up with each other’s news,” he added.
The Norfolk skies and the gentle backdrop of the landscape of the Norfolk Broads provided the perfect setting for this special reunion. The three organizers smiled and nodded at each other in satisfaction of a wonderful day.
What were you doing in the swinging ’60s?
Growing up in Norwich, Tony Pryke recalls the news that there was a youth club at Methodist Church on Roseberry Road. So he and his friends left… hoping to meet some girls.
They arrived on the pretext that they wanted to play table tennis, billiards and listen to a limited selection of music from The Rolling Stones or Beatles with a glass of orange juice.
“This was the beginning of a new era,” recalls Tony.
“Not just for us, but for society in general, which was ready for change after the austerity measures of the 1950s.”
It meant looking trendy in that first pair of Levi’s, turtleneck sweaters and chiseled toe shoes — funded by summer fruit picking.
“Just around the corner was ‘Flower Power’ and on the Rosebery Road stage, the guys rehearsed their renditions of the latest hits with billiard cues as guitars, while the girls pretended to be impressed and encouraged them to new heights.”
The club’s leaders, and the older members, offered them the warm feeling of a safe haven away from the constraints at home. Readers of a certain age will understand that all too well.
The Friday night club was run by Jack Nobbs for many years and its activities were listed as: recreational, cultural and devotional.
But the RR members jumped out. They’d bought and refurbished a 1930s truck for their outings so they could climb in the back and roam the Norfolk roads…and even enter Suffolk.
Our photo of them was taken in 1966. Behind the wheel is John Plunkett. He married the girl to his left, Ginny Warden, who later became choirmaster.
Tony said, “These days have shaped us and given us eternal values and memories.”
And what lives long in Franziska’s memory? Listening to Geno Washington in the Orford Cellar. Magic.
