Aaron Rodgers: What’s next for star quarterback and the Green Bay Packers?





On Friday, while appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and has not been vaccinated against the virus – a revelation that has sparked criticism.

After previously announcing that he had been “immunized” in August, Rodgers went on to say on Friday that he was “now in the crosshairs of the waking crowd” about his vaccination status and that the media was on a “witch hunt” to find out which players have been vaccinated.

In his absence, sophomore quarterback Jordan Love will face the Chiefs.

“This is a huge, unforced mistake by a man who has transcended football and wants to have a career… hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ or other parts of our culture,” CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan told “The lead role with Jake Tapper.”

“What a shock, what a surprise that this is the man we thought was so smart and well-read and turns out he doesn’t even have the courage or the guts to say he wasn’t vaccinated, probably because he was afraid of that ‘awakened crowd’.” Rodgers said he was not vaccinated because he was allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and feared the potential side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In an interview with CNN, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said Rodgers follows the NFL’s Covid-19 guidelines for unvaccinated players, who should be tested daily, even on days off and wearing protective masks indoors. However, Rapoport says the NFL will look into how rigorously the protocols have been implemented, as Rodgers has been spotted wearing a mask during a number of indoor press conferences with reporters at Lambeau Field. Unvaccinated players are required to wear masks in their club facility and when travelling. “He was, in his words, ‘immunized’ meaning he sought holistic or homeopathic treatment – a very expensive treatment – to try to increase his antibody levels and then went to the NFL and the NFLPA (Players Association) and their joint doctors to get what is essentially an exemption,” Rapoport said. “He was trying to get them to say, ‘Okay, because of where your antibody levels are, you can say you’re vaccinated.’ The NFL, the NFLPA, and the joint doctors didn’t allow that, so he wasn’t officially vaccinated. He didn’t get the Covid-19 vaccination.” NFL Covid-19 protocols state that vaccinated players who test positive and remain asymptomatic are eligible to return after testing negative twice in a 24-hour period. Unvaccinated players must quarantine for 10 days and then test negative to return. What fines can Rodgers face? The NFL said it is reviewing the situation. A league spokesperson told CNN in a statement: “The primary responsibility for enforcing Covid protocols within club facilities rests with each club. “Failure to properly enforce protocols has resulted in discipline being judged against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will discuss it with the Packers.” The fines an unvaccinated player can face for violating Covid-19 protocols can be high. Collecting outside the team facility or team travel in groups of more than three players may result in a $14,650 fine. Participating in in-person meetings, drills, and training activities outside of team facilities with other players or staff is also punishable by a $14,650 fine. Attending an indoor nightclub, indoor bar — the bar and nightclub must both have more than 10 people — a house gathering of more than 15 people, an indoor concert, or other sporting event — unless the player is seated in a separate seating section , such as a suite or the owner’s box, wear PPE, and there are no more than 10 people in that separate seating area – all without wearing protective equipment or masks will be punished with a $14,650 fine. Refusal to submit to test results will result in a $50,000 fine, while repeat offenders of protocol will be subject to “heightened discipline,” the NFL explains. Brennan added: “(Rodgers) could be fined by the National Football League but it’s a minor blow to the wrist. He could also be suspended. Chances are it’s more the Packers that are being watched and some sort of of punishment get a fine. I think it will be a fine.” What now for the Packers? With Rodgers in Covid-19 protocols and unable to play in Sunday’s showdown against the Chiefs, the responsibility falls on Love to manage the team’s offense. Running for the NFL’s reigning MVP is no small feat. But doing this on your first NFL regular season start is even harder. Love, who will start his first regular season of his career at a gritty Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, has only played briefly since being drafted in the first round last year. He did not play in the 2020 season, but played in the fourth quarter of the Packers’ Week 1 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. With a season behind him and some serious time spent on the practice fields, Love has earned the respect of the veterans in his locker room. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos “You could see him settling down,” Pro Bowl Aaron Jones ran back said of Love’s transition from rookie to sophomore in the summer. “You could see he was getting more comfortable and confident every day and really understanding the offense.” And Love will have a lot on his shoulders next Sunday as the Packers look to win their eighth straight game to remain at the top of the NFC leaderboard. But it will be a baptism of fire for the 23-year-old as he faces superstar QB Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs as they aim to win their second game in a row in hopes of reviving their season.

