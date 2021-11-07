Twenty20 Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Crush Afghanistan to Reach Semifinals

Adam Milne from New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Shahzad from Afghanistan with teammates. Photo / Getty

A brilliant seam bowling display has launched the Black Caps into the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup.

A comprehensive eight-wicket win over Afghanistan secured a place in the last four for New Zealand, where they will face England on Thursday morning, unless Scotland overwhelm Pakistan this morning.

While England are the world’s dominant white ball side, their semi-final showdown will be played in Abu Dhabi, under circumstances the Black Caps seamen appear to be quite luxurious.

In their first game of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, the fast men came forward and combined for figures of 7-82 from 16 overs, as Afghanistan was limited to a meager 124-8 on a field that was far more useful to batsmen than say. sharjah.

Tim Southee (2-24) and Trent Boult (3-17) took crucial wickets at regular intervals, Adam Milne (1-17) braked early and Jimmy Neesham (1-24) conceded just two runs in the final over.

Conversely, having shone earlier in the tournament, spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi struggled. Santner was uncharacteristically batted for 27 from his two overs, while Sodhi’s return from 1-13 in two was a bit of luck as he got his wicket from a ball that should have been wide, only for Gulbadin Naib to drag it to his stumps .

It was that kind of batting display from Afghanistan. Of their nine batsmen, only one scored better than a run-a-ball, and only one passed 15.

However, that one man played one of the best innings of his career.

Najibullah Zadran hit 73 from 48 balls, contributed 59 percent to the runs in Afghanistan and single-handedly gave them hope.

Arriving at the crease in the sixth left with Afghanistan tattered at 19-3, Najibullah led them into a position to set a solid goal, first to 56-4 at the halfway point, and later took 19 runs from a Santner to leave his side at 87-4 with six overs.

His 50 came from 33 balls, and although Milne, Boult and Neesham slowed the scoring percentage, he was still there with two overs to go, with Afghanistan at 115-5 and hoping to cross 140.

The first ball of the 19th over, bowled by Boult, went for four, but when Najibullah hit another ball to the ground, Neesham was there to make an excellent long range tumbling catch.

With the dangerous man gone, only five runs came from the last 10 balls, and Najibullah’s brilliance had been in vain, with their target of 125 particularly meager given the conditions not favorable to Afghanistan’s strength, their star spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ul Rahman.

Rashid Khan was left frustrated against Black Caps batsmen Kane Williamson and Devon Conway. Photo / Photo sports

On his return from injury, Mujeeb managed to remove Daryl Mitchell (17 from 12 balls), but only after Mitchell and opening partner Martin Guptill got off to another solid start, with 26 of the first three overs.

That would be Mujeeb’s only success, and Rashid also finished with just one wicket, Guptill bowling for 28 from 23 balls as the Black Caps were always in control and reached the halfway mark 61-2.

Needing just a little more than a run-a-ball and in no rush, Kane Williamson mixed easy singles with the odd limit when needed, while Devon Conway appeared to be trailing early in his innings, only for Afghanistan to not to appeal.

He took advantage of that letdown and after a slow start (six of 12), picked up the pace, hitting Mohammad Nabi for 10 from three balls and reverse sweeping Rashid for four.

With New Zealand having to play under 82 to advance to the semifinals, Afghanistan’s spirits waned as the Black Caps waltzed past that border, while India, which needed an Afghanistan victory to stay alive, also had to face the reality of an early departure.

Williamson finished with a cool 40 not out on 42, while Conway went unbeaten at 36 out of 32, cutting a Gulbadin delivery for a single to long-on to secure the win with 11 balls left.

Afghanistan and India are going home and New Zealand is marching on.