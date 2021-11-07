Moffat County football closes season with fierce playoff game vs. University

Cutlines: Moffat County High School’s Ethan Hafey makes a catch and drags his college defender to the sidelines to stop the clock.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

Either way, a Bulldog team was set to win on the Moffat County High School field on Saturday afternoon, but the eventual winner wasn’t the one most of the crowd hoped to see. MCHS’ football season came to an end earlier than they would have liked, with a 28-14 loss in the opening round of the 2A playoffs to Greeleys University Bulldogs.

Fifth in the postseason with just one previous loss this fall, Moffat County had home field advantage and plenty of stat leads for the game, but the sizable University Bulldogs proved a lot to handle.

Neither team caught fire on their opening drives, but University quarterback Greg Garza sent a deep throw to receiver Kanon Padilla early in the game that came down to an 82-yard touchdown to start the scoring.

However, MCHS senior Taran Teeter, who was back on the field after several weeks on the sidelines, blocked the extra point.

We felt pretty strong, but these guys are physical, Teeter said.

Taran Teeter of Moffat County High School approaches the college ball carrier.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

MoCo QB Ryan Peck was next picked by Jacob Cruz and while the visiting Bulldogs couldn’t get much momentum, a perfectly placed run started MCHS on their own 1-yard line.

Moffat County was forced to kick to start the second quarter, but got the ball right back when University accidentally touched the ball and MoCo players dove on it. After a big catch by Carson Miller to get them into the red zone, Peck attempted a failed 26-yard field goal in fourth place.

A plethora of MoCo penalties helped the university turn around, though Cort Murphy nearly added another interception to his list of turnovers this season.

It was out of my reach, but I could have done more in return to get it, Murphy said. I lost it a bit in the sun.

With one short win after another, a 10-yard TD pass to Tayt Chacon brought the total to 13-0 for University.

After Peck was fired twice in a row, another MCHS kick and new college flub gave Moffat County possession again, and junior Evan Atkin got to work with a big sweep and a double pass to Miller to get into scoring position. Atkin scored on a 7-yard rush with Peck picking up the PAT to make it 13-7.

MoCo’s defensive effort looked good late in the first half, forcing a college point with less than a minute to go. When senior Ethan Hafey made a grab and dragged a defender out of the lane, there were two seconds left.

The final game of the half was troubling for both teams as Peck was intercepted by Kian Baxley, while University just missed a pick-six when Atkin overtook Baxley just before the goal line on the return leg.

Ryan Peck of Moffat County High School delivers a pass in midfield.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

Moffat County made a big, strong statement after the break as Hafey faltered the second half kick-off and was faced with few defenders as he ran it all the way back for the MCHS Dogs’ first kick-off of the season.

I’ve always wanted to do one in my high school career, and I was happy about that, but it comes from all my blockers up front, Hafey said.

With a 14-13 MCHS lead, University kept up their intensity and took advantage of a MoCo offside call in fourth that allowed them to keep the drive alive. Garza made it into the end zone from five yards, then made the two-point effort to make it 21-14.

Since they were on it 90% of the time, we did everything we could to strip the ball, Murphy said.

Spirits were high for the home side, but the energy changed dramatically when Atkin made a hard tackle on the sidelines. After taking hundreds of hits this fall, this one was bad enough to take him out of the game with a brutal lower leg injury.

The loss of Evan was sort of a nail in the coffin, I can’t fool you, said MCHS head coach Lance Scranton. We kept defending. The kids have really had that next-man-up mentality all year. It was just one of those things, you’re out of time.

MCHS players tried to rally on behalf of Atkins, but the fourth quarter started unceremoniously with a failed pass attempt from fourth behind. University held the ball for almost the rest of the game with short but successful runs to round out the clock.

Casey Doss noted that while Garza has been a capable slinger all year, his exploration of the MCHS field revealed what kind of game plan he needed.

The way our quarterback ran and our offensive line controlled the scrimmage did it more than anything for us, and we hit some big passes when we needed them, he said. We knew we had to be able to come in and make the ball run with this wind and the way it’s swirling. We’ve seen on film how that wind can be nasty. Moffat played extremely well, very physical game.

Another 10-yard TD catch by Chacon ended the day to move University to the quarterfinals against 2A West champion Delta, who threw Alamosa 45-14.

We sputtered a little insultingly, but the university had a good plan in place. Hats off to them, and good luck to them in the next round, Scranton said. Every year it seems like we’re getting a little closer.

While no one on the Moffat County roster was happy to be on the wrong side of the zone, the seniors were especially emotional.

It was just the best season I could wish for, Teeter said. We really gave everything.

Peck said he was happy to see his teammates carry on even as the game drew to a close.

I couldn’t be more proud of this team, the way we fought and tried to step it up once Evan got hurt, Peck said. He is a player of all states for a reason.

High school colleagues, Trace Frederickson, said Hell misses the most teammates with whom he has developed a close bond.

I wasn’t really on the attack today because we tried to run more spaced out, but I was trying to come out like it was my last game, he said. I’m going to miss being around football and the people who are now my brothers.

As for siblings Ian, Ethan and Logan Hafey, only one will return to play Bulldog football next year, but older twins Ethan and Logan look back on this year as one of many huge achievements.

All the games we’ve played against other teams, things like that haven’t happened in a long time, said Logan. This year, Moffat County really helped rebuild its name and say, We were back and would be there every year.