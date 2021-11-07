Men’s Tennis Takes Dramatic Wins on Day Two of Bonita Bay Classic

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida. On day two of Saturday’s Bonita Bay Classic, the FGCU men’s tennis team took four wins against a combination of Miami and Dartmouth players.

“Today’s game was incredibly exciting!” said head coach CJ Weber . “All the doubles matches were 6-4, and 4 out of 6 singles matches were in three sets. Unfortunately not all of them went our way, but hopefully we will get harder and learn from these moments. Tomorrow is our last chance to compete as a team until January, so we’ll try to end the fall season with a bang!”

In doubles, red shirt senior Juan Montes (Pereira, Colombia/Colegio Lujan) and red shirt sophomore Marcelo sepulveda (Monterrey, Mexico/Penn Foster/Alabama) took a 6-4 win while sophomore Eric Oncins (Orlando, Fla./Montverde Academy) and Red Shirt sophomore Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Miami Palmetto/Louisville) won with the same score.

The Eagles dramatically took two singles wins. Red Shirt Sophomore Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) won his first set 6-1 before losing the second set 7-6 (7) to Dominik Pauli of Dartmouth. In the 10-point tiebreak of the third set, he saved two match points to tie the score at nine, then won four of the next six points to win 13-11 in the third set.

Sepulveda also had a dramatic win when he came back from a set-down against Miami’s Oren Vasser to win the second set, 7-6 (3), before taking the third set tiebreaker, 10-8, and taking the win. claimed despite a fall on match point.

Oncins and red shirt sophomores Juan Lopez (Gachancipa, Colombia/Colegio Virtual Siglo XXI) also went to a third set 10-point tiebreak in their respective matches, but ultimately came up short.

The Eagles will wrap up the Bonita Bay Classic and fall season tomorrow afternoon as they battle Notre Dame at 12:30 p.m.

