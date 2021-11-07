Sports
Tech Hockey Blanks LSSU – Sunday Sports Wrap
Secondary school
The date and time for Calumet’s Division Six regional football match against Standish-Sterling has been set. The teams will meet next Saturday at 1:00 AM at Standish Central High School. The broadcast starts at 12:40 PM on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.
The final Upper Peninsula high school football district was decided on Saturday, when Westwood defeated Charlevoix 30-28. The Patriots will play in Traverse City Saint Francis next Saturday.
College Basketball
Finlandia University men’s basketball fell prey to Wisconsin-River Falls 83-60 Saturday, in the consolation game at the Merrill Thompson Classic in Superior. BJ Williams led the Lions by 17 points.
The Finlandia women’s team was supposed to host Mount Mary University today, but that match has been postponed to January 8.
college football
The Michigan Tech soccer team is closing its regular season at home this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. against Northern Michigan University.
College Volleyball
The 22nd-ranked Tech Volleyball Team defeated Lake Superior State 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-13) Saturday. Anna Jonynas led the Huskies with 12 kills and 10 digs.
college football
The MTU football team crushed Northwood University 34-0 Saturday. The Huskies benefited from four Timberwolves turnovers, including an interception that Michael Bates Jr. 100 yards back for a touchdown. Jared Smith ran for 123 yards and a touchdown.
The NMU football team has lost 33-21 in Saginaw Valley State.
Finlandia University football team dropped a 28-2 decision at Greenville University Saturday afternoon.
College Hockey
The Michigan Tech hockey team saved a weekend split by suppressing Lake Superior State 2-0 Saturday night. Both of the Huskies’ goals came from the sticks of Trenton Bliss and Colin Swoyer in the first period. Blake Pietila stopped 20 shots to earn his second shutout of the season.
The NMU hockey team outscored Boston University 6-2 Saturday night, to complete a weekend sweep.
Finlandia women’s hockey team lost 6-2 at Concordia-Moorhead Saturday. Lauren Benoit and Jayde Pederson scored, while the Lions were defeated 44-14.
The Lions men’s team has fallen 7-0 Saturday at Bethel College. The Lions were defeated 41-17.
GLHL
The Portage Lake Pioneers split their weekend series against the Marquette Mutineers, falling 8-5 on Friday and taking a 4-3 win in extra time on Saturday-evening.
NHL
Moritz Seider’s first NHL goal came in overtime when the Detroit Red Wings grabbed the Buffalo Sabers 4-3 Saturday night. Pius Suter gave the Wings an early lead just 16 seconds into the game. Buffalo took control with three straight goals, but Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice within 90 seconds of the third period to force extra time. Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.
The Wings will host the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Due to NFL football on 99.3 The Lift, Wings coverage begins at 5:45 am on KBear 102.3.
NBA
The Detroit Pistons are off until Wednesday, when they visit the Houston Rockets. Coverage begins at 7:05 AM on 99.3 The Lift.
NFL
The Green Bay Packers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon for a 4:25 game. With starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and third string Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 list, Jordan Love will make his first start for the Packers. There are reports that tracing contacts of Rodgers’ next of kin would also have sidelined Love had he not been vaccinated. Blake Bortles, who spent time at Green Bay’s preseason camp, has been activated to serve as Love’s backup.
Meanwhile, the Prevea Health System in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley has dropped Rodgers as its spokesperson after he lied about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rodgers is in a 10-day isolation period, which ends next Saturday. If he shows no symptoms, he could return next Sunday for the game against the Seattle Seahawks. He can be fined by the NFL for his cheating, but the league usually doesn’t issue suspensions in such cases.
The Detroit Lions have a weekend off.
In tonight’s game, the Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Rams. Listen to the broadcast on 99.3 The Lift.
Upcoming local sports broadcasts
Tuesday – Regional Volleyball Semifinal – Calumet v Iron Mountain at Westwood – 5:40 pregame on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.
Thursday – Volleyball Regional Final (if Calumet continues) – v Charlevoix or Elk Rapids at St. Ignace – 5:40 pregame on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.
Saturday – Regional Football Final – Calumet in Standish-Sterling – 5:40 pregame on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.
Email sports news and results to [email protected].
