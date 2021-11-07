TABLE TENNIS: No wonder for ASTT

The dazzling success achieved in Lille a few days earlier was not enough for Arnaud Sellier’s players to bring down Pro B leader Thorigné-Fouillard. 3/1 loss for the Amiens who still remain on the podium.



Tomi Lakatos (46) reopened the prom, this time facing Leo DeNodrest (72). A promising match on both sides that ended with the victory of the Thoréfoléen, 3/2. Lakatos now a few points from his opponent (3-3, 5-4) before slowly taking the lead (8-5, 10-7). And despite a minor comeback by the Amiens, De Nodrest won 11-9. The second round was played according to the same pattern, the two players were first in a pocket square (3-3, 6-6), Lakatos only briefly managed to take a little air (8-10) to eventually win 11-13. In the third set, it was De Nodrest who led the dance first (3-2, 5-3) until the Samarien got stuck (6-6) pushing the Breton to a timeout which got back on track ( 9-6, 10-8). Lakatos then lost again 11-9, but bounce a big bang in the fourth inning (1-5, 2-9) to tie again, 3-11. Once the break was made by De Nodrest, the beauty clearly seemed to turn in favor of the locals (4-4, 7-4), but the Hungarian did not concede defeat and returned to his opponent’s basques (9- 9) before surrendering, 11-9. The opening point therefore went to the Thoréfolans, 1/0.

Then the next generation was ahead Gregory Jean (77) who faced Noshad Alamyian (35) for the fourth time in three years. And as in their last two encounters, it was the Amiens who emerged victorious, 1/3. The match started very well for Jean die quickly took his ease (0-3, 4-7) until he has two sets of balls (8-10) that he cannot negotiate. Alamyian will take advantage of the situation to win 13-11. Repeated twice in the second set with an Amiénois still slightly ahead of his opponent (1-2, 3-4) until the gap widened (3-8, 5-9) and won 7-11. More and more out of place in his game, the Samarian sat down without trembling (1-5, 3-8) to win even quieter, 5-11. But Alamyian then raised his level and despite a good start from Jean (2-5, 4-7), the Breton returned to the attack and briefly took control (7-7, 9-7). And again, the Amiens failed to take advantage of his two match points (9-10, 10-11) bringing the game to 12-14. The two groups therefore took a break with a parity score, 1/1.

To return to the top, Horacio Cifuentes (53) defied Vincent Picard (89). However, it was indeed the Breton who understood the point (3/1) clearly in his favor at the end of a game. In fact, if Cifuentes succeeded timidly take the lead in the first set (2-3, 3-4), it was Picard who stood out in the race (7-5, 10-5), beating the Argentinian 11-7. The second round followed the pace set by the local player (5-0, 6-2) and Cifuentes failed to fill the gap between the two men, the Thoréfoléen winning 11-4. The Amiens then tried impose your own rhythm in the third set (1-4, 4-7) and while Picard became increasingly catchy throughout the set (9-8, 11-10), Cifuentes held out and scored the run 11-13. The tension was short-lived, however, as his opponent took over after a short break of the Amiens (1-3, 5-4) and finished 11-7. Thorigné then passed again in front of Amiens, 2/1.

Jesus Cantero (61) then had the difficult task of securing a ticket to the decisive double against Noshad Alamyian (35). If the Spaniard triumphed from the same opposition last year, it was the Iranian who took revenge this Friday with an overall victory, 3/0. Cantero started his meeting well (1-3, 4-6) but was unable to hold the course and push until the end of the first set and lost 11-7. Alamyian therefore took advantage of his opponent’s loss of strength to break away (4-0, 6-3), but Cantero got back on his feet and went up gradually (9-7). Not enough, however, the Amiens again laid down their arms at 11-7. The same cruising speed was then established in the third set, but this time Cantero recaptured Alamyian (4-1, 6-6) faster before hitting the road again and again. don’t distance yourself from the Amiens win 11-9. Thorigné thus wrote the point of victory, 3/1, while at the same time retaining its seat as undefeated leader.

Despite this first defeat, the table tennis players of Amiens remain the last step of the podium, level with Miramas (7 points) and one point behind the dolphin, Tours. The next challenge for Arnaud Sellier’s players will be played at home on tuesday 16 november with the receipt of Bayard Argentina, currently 9th in group (4 points).

Thorigné-Fouillard TT – Amiens STT: 3/1

L. De Nodrest / T. Lakatos: 3/2 (9 -13 9 -3 9)

N. Alamyian / G. Jean: 1/3 (11 -7 -5 -12)

V. Picard / H. Cifuentes: 3/1 (7 4 -11 7)

N. Alamyian / J. Cantero: 3/0 (7 7 9)

Ocean KRONEK

Photo credits: Léandre Leber – Gazettesports.fr