What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan’s win over Indiana?

What did he learn about the team from Saturday night’s performance?

“I thought it was a very strong performance. Some of the big highlights – defensively, four three-and-outs to start the second half. Just like a team also got a fast start in this match. I just kept building and expanding the lead. Thought the pressure on their quarterback was a big factor. Aidan, Ojabo, Upshaw and others – they joined the quarterback several times. Great game from Hassan Haskins. Career high. I think this is his fifth 100m game of the season. He made the big game, he made the big game on the outside zone for about 64 and Cornelius Johnson got behind the defense. I also thought about the other highlights – just a strong performance from both lines. Good to see Luke Schoonmaker also having a big day. Two touchdown catches. “Make sure some guys are healthier next week and make it good days. Good days will now be the goal as we move forward. Good day of meetings, good day of practice, then go play the game.” How serious is Blake Corum’s injury?

“We’ll see. Talked to him for a bit after the game. I don’t know how – I don’t think it’s serious, I don’t know if it’s mild. But it’s somehow less than serious – we’ll see.” To all other injuries

“I thought our team – I think everyone in the team did really well. The team came in fresh today. That’s going to be the goal next week. Our offense, special teams, defense, really came into this game with a good place, good mentality.Lots of energy.I thought they played the whole 60 minutes like that. “Yeah, there were a few guys that were out of this game and I think we’ll be back next week, getting healthier. Just do your best to turn a good day into a good day as we prepare for Penn State. Are they all playing against Penn State?

“I’m hopeful! I’m not sure. If they can heal like the Green brothers do – both those Green brothers, Gemon and German Green, I’ve been with them for four years now, and no one I’ve ever seen in football heals faster than the Green brothers. It’s amazing, it’s amazing. So hopefully – I know the Greens will! I’m convinced of that!” Why Michael Barrett played a bigger role on Saturday

“Good – we wanted to be in some packs where we didn’t have to replace while the teams were moving fast. That was a problem we had in this game and that was one of the solutions. That has resulted in more playing time. “From what I saw, I thought he played well.” On the forced fumble of David Ojabo

“David Ojabo keeps getting better and better. He does a great job. The combination of him and Aidan and some of that also made David use more of the base defense as well, so he gets more playing time. I thought he responded very well to that. But it was big. He has a knack for that. He’s someone you really need to consider, his ability to rush the passerby. And also add the other parts to his game. He was also in some drop situations. “But well done. That is a problem. We see it in practice – Aidan on one side, David Ojabo on the other. They both go to the quarterback and do their best.” How did DJ Turner do with point returns?

“Yeah, thanks for bringing that up. I thought that DJ did a great job of coming in as the punt returner. Departure – had a lovely return. Caught the ball every time. Also had some really good covers. Really only one game I thought – shoulder tackle the quarterback where he could have wrapped on that. But yeah, nice to see him playing a good game.” In the game of Jake Moody

“Yeah, thanks for bringing that up. He puts together a heckuva year. I have a lot of faith in Jake Moody. Very stable, very good. Very important. That’s the most important thing for a field goal kicker, you don’t make it – you throw the ball through the uprights at field goals. That mechanic – William Wagner, Brad Robbins and Jake Moody – really shines like a battery.” What was the plan for JJ McCarthy on Saturday?

“The plan was to play against JJ a little earlier. And then, yes, he played a lot more in the second half, as you pointed out. Cade was busy with something. As hard as it is, I have to give Cade all the credit, he’s a tough guy. But yes, keep praying and heal.” Was McNamara’s injury new or related to last week?

“It was a bit related to last week, yes. A thing.” On the red zone violation

“First of all, it’s nice if you can drive and get the ball into the red zone. Always wanting to finish with touchdowns. I thought we got it right for once by winning a penalty on a first and 15. But Schoony was a big factor in the conversion in the red zone tonight, so that’s a plus. It was great to see him play a good game again. He’s had good games before, but yeah – a tight ending, such a big tight ending – as you saw Erick All last week. I think Erick will be back this week. That could be a big factor in the red zone.”

