India’s Manika Batra-Archana Kamath defeated Puerto Rico’s Diaz sisters to the title





India’s Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath took the women’s doubles title at the 2021 World Table Tennis Contender Lasko, beating Puerto Rico’s Diaz sisters Adriana and Melanie in three matches in the final on Sunday. Manika and Archana, ranked 33rd in the ITTF World Rankings, claimed their first title in the WTT Contender series by beating the Diaz sisters 3-0 (11-3, 11-8, 12-10) in a one-sided match . This is the second consecutive week that an Indian pair has won a title in the WTT Contender Series. Last week in the 2021 WTT Contender Tunis event, Indian G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai had won the men’s doubles title. This was also Manika’s second title in this series this season, as she won the mixed doubles title together with Sathiyan in the WTT Contender Budapest, Hungary, in August. In the women’s doubles final played on Sunday, Manika and Archana quickly gained the upper hand, never letting the Puerto Rican duo make a comeback. The first game was totally one-sided with the Indians hitting powerful smashes and taking advantage of their opponents’ mistakes. The second game was a little closer and although the Diaz sisters put up a good fight, the Indians always stayed close and took a 2-0 lead. Manika and Archana had opened a handy lead in the third game as they led 6-3 at one point before the Diaz sisters won seven points in a row to take a 10-6 lead. The Indian regrouped and scrambled back into the match with precision shots. They regained the lead and then won six points in a row to eventually win the game 12-10. The WTT Contender Lasko event is the penultimate stop in the series. The caravan will remain in Lasko for the WTT Contender Nova Mesto 2021 event, November 11-14, for the WTT Championships Finals to be held in Houston, USA, November 23-29. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing the PDF of the newspaper on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Published on: Sunday, 07 November 2021 22:24 IST

