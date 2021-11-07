Sports
What Steve Sarkisian Said After Losing Iowa State
AMES, Iowa (KXAN) — The Longhorns’ second half of the slide added another chapter against Iowa state Saturday night.
Texas led 7-3 at halftime before Iowa State took in 27 unanswered runs for its 10th straight home win at Jack Trice Stadium. The Longhorns have lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2010, wiping out their second-half lead in each of those games in failure.
The Longhorns attack was not good all night. Hudson Card replaced Casey Thompson late in the first quarter and led Texas’ only scoring drive of the evening. Texas barely eclipsed 200 yards of offense during the knockout time in the fourth quarter, when the game was already well in hand.
Running back Bijan Robinson suffered a neck injury in the fourth quarter. X-rays were negative, UT Athletics said.
Texas will host Kansas at the Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Longhorns need two wins in their last three games to qualify for the bowl.
Here’s what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the loss to Iowa State Saturday night.
Pick up line
“First of all, I thought our defense played quite well here in the first half. In the end, we struggled offensively all night to generate something consistently. The defense was a bit worn out. The momentum turned in their favor and we couldn’t get a first down. We clearly didn’t coach well enough in this ball game and we didn’t play well enough. They were the better team, they controlled the game. We have to find a way to get our players in position to perform when the ball kicks in… our inability to do that showed and we were beaten. That’s too bad.”
As to whether the team competed during the match
“I think that’s your opinion, not mine. I feel like we really fought the whole game. It wasn’t about effort. That’s a good football team. We went into halftime with a lead … came out of the locker room … whether it was our inability to make adjustments or our inability to get them on the ground or the inability to get a first down . .. they controlled the second half.”
About the decision to go with Hudson Card and if he was considering going back to Thompson?
“I just felt like we needed a spark. We just weren’t in the rhythm offensively, certainly not in the passing game. Hudson deserved the chance to go. Once we got to Hudson and we got there late. .. my thought was to let him play it out. It did cross my mind, but in the end it stayed with Hudson.”
Injury update on Bijan Robinson
“I think it was a stinger problem that arose. We don’t have anything major…exactly what it was.”
On the trick play touchdown of the state of Iowa
“We told them the exact piece that was coming and it worked for them, so that part is a shame.”
About why he removed Casey Thompson?
“It wasn’t physical at all. I felt his thumb was good…it hasn’t been 100% for the guy in a while. I didn’t feel comfortable with him tonight for some reason. Sometimes you have to change something to make a spark. Overall, this wasn’t about Casey, that’s why we didn’t play well tonight. It was clear that the game plan was not good enough to perform.”
Thoughts on the failure of the fourth consecutive second half
“In the end, football really parallels life and… in life sometimes you don’t get the breaks you want. You work hard and try to do the necessary things to put yourself in a position to have success in life Sometimes things don’t go the way you want The only thing in life that can get you in trouble is when you start feeling sorry for yourself That’s a dangerous place to go We don’t have time to to feel sorry for ourselves. This has been a long month of grueling losses and our boys keep coming back and fighting back. I felt in the second half tonight … it all made sense for us. I felt for our team because that’s a lot to withstand. It wasn’t just about tonight’s game… this was a month of heavy losses they had to endure. Finally, it came to us late in the third quarter.”
On the night of Hudson Card
“I just tried to let him rest and trust what he saw. If you have really good vision and you trust your last you will get the ball out in time and it just didn’t come out in time. Needless to say, I think the experience for Hudson was a good one. We will reassess that position next week.”
Did Sarkisian think the team would stop in the second half?
“No not at all. I thought our guys kept fighting and I appreciated that because that’s hard. I felt like we were standing up and obviously we were getting pecked and bumped and other guys got in and played. We ended up having one there We made a few stops. We just couldn’t generate enough offensively and that will eventually take its toll.”
What was Sarkisian’s message between the third and fourth quarters?
“That was more about our pride. I wanted to make sure we recognized the name on the front of our jersey and the name on the back of our jersey. We had to play with pride. It was like being a boxer against the ropes and we had to fight our way out. That was the message at the time.”
