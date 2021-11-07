South Burlington puts down Bellows Falls

Another year, another field, another result.

A season of scintillating performances for South Burlington and Bellows Falls field hockey led the two Division I programs on a crash course to a fourth straight playoff matchup. But this time it wouldn’t be in Manchester and it wouldn’t be a chance to go to the championship.

It was the title match.

The sun shone off the artificial turf at Moulton Winder Field on the University of Vermont campus, accentuating the sizzling start for the Wolves, who defeated the defending champions 3-1.

The Wolves (16-0-1) played with an electric pace to be expected for the number 1 seed. Two goals in the first seven minutes of the game propelled the Wolves forward into coach Anjie Soucys’ 20th season.

This was a team they wanted to play all year, Soucy said. So it really wasn’t that hard for me to motivate them to be ready for this game.

The senior seven in all wouldn’t take any lead against BF (16-1) for granted, knowing that goal threats, Maya Waryas, the hero of the 2020 semi-final thriller, and Sadie Scott were still patrolling the attacking third.

This Bellows Falls team is seen as a very good, strong and difficult team and that’s why it felt great to score early, said Abby Guenther, one of three seniors to score a goal on Saturday afternoon.

As midfield captain, as she has all season, Mia Angwin was briefly out with an injury. Senior striker Sam Crane left the game very early in the fourth quarter with an injury. Despite the start, winning the title was a battle for the Wolves, a battle they were prepared for.

This is what we’ve been playing for, said Catherine White, who tallied the third in the fourth quarter. It’s just the anticipation and everything we’ve done has been for this game. We really put everything into this game and it all came together for us.

Hope Brunet started the early scoring affair after a bounced shot from the glove of Terriers goalkeeper Jaia Caron (7 saves). Nearly two minutes later, Guenther, the top scorer for a deep Wolves team, joined the fray and before Bellows Falls could get their legs warm, they were in a hole.

To play on a surface we’ve never played on before, the cards pile up against whatever team it is, said BF coach Bethany Coursen. Sometimes it’s hard to get off the bus after a two and a half hour drive, but South Burlington had a great game, and our girls cracked their asses and worked hard.

Waryas did it with her signature rocket shot. But with less than two minutes left in the regular season, the comeback bid proved too late.

We play a heavy Metro schedule so we played a lot of good strikers all year and I think repetitive practice in all our other games really helped us, said Soucy of Terriers’ dynamic scoring attack.

Junior goalkeeper Izzy Redzic (11 saves) sent Waryas and Scott off three consecutive shots late in the first quarter. A goal there would have made it a one-goal game and reinvigorated the Terriers. But it was the day of the wolves to shine.

Oh, you could just see it today, Soucy said. Those 50-50 balls and that little bit of extra effort. Bellows Falls played hard and they are a great team but someone wins and someone loses.

