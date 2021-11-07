Michigan State vs. Purdue football: turning point, unsung hero





TURNING POINT The Michigan state football team held Purdue to enough field goals that the Spartans had just two scores with less than 10 minutes left. With 9:18 left and trailing the Boilermakers, 34-21, MSU faced a fourth and four from the 9-yard line. Payton Thorne fired a pass at the right pylon for Jayden Reed, who ran a way out. Reed and Purdue DB Dedrick Mackey appeared to catch the ball at the same time, and Mackey tore the ball from Reed’s hands to devise the interception. Purdue would eat about 2:30 on his next possession, eventually settling for a field goal from Mitchell Fineran to take a 37-21 lead with 6:48 to go. The Boilermakers were going to win, 40-29. UNSONG HERO Darius Snow’s playing time has steadily increased over the season and he played a monster defensively. He led the Spartans with 13 tackles, with 1.5 tackles for loss. Snow also forced and recovered a fumble on Purdue’s first possession of the third quarter, leaving MSU just seven points behind, 21-14 at the time. QUOTABLE “Michigan State gave itself a shot, but the story of the day was Aidan O’Connell and Purdue’s ability to expand the drive.” – ABC color commentator Dusty Dvoracek. WHAT’S NEXT Michigan State (8-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) will face Maryland next Saturday at Spartan Stadium, with a start time yet to be announced. The Spartans lead the all-time series vs. the Terrapins, 9-2, and have won the last three matchups of 2017-19. Last year’s competition was canceled due to the pandemic. Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend.

