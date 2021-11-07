UConn men’s hockey beats Maine in overtime, 3-2

Harrison Rees buried a rebound with 21.2 left in overtime to lift UConn men’s hockey past the Maine Black Bears, 3-2. The Huskies earned a sweep, taking five of the six points in Hockey East play back to Storrs with the win in overtime.

With 30 seconds to go, Hudson Schandor won a face-off in the Huskies zone and they quickly took it on the ice. Schandor handed it to Marc Gatcomb on the blue line, who ripped a shot into the net. Maine goalkeeper Victor Ostman made the stop but dropped the puck, where Rees picked it up, skated around him and shot into the open goal for the win.

I thought it belonged. We were here two years ago in the exact same situation. We won on Friday night and (on Saturday) were on overtime and Harrison Rees turned the puck and they came down and scored to win the game, said head coach Mike Cavanaugh. Before the overtime, I said, Hey, remember where we were a few years ago. We have to play on our toes. Wouldn’t you know that Harry gets a winner, so I thought it was appropriate tonight.

UConn defeated the hosts 44-25, but were unable to find the winner of the game in the regular season thanks to a stellar performance from Maine goalkeeper Victor Ostman, who made 41 saves on the night, including multiple breakaway stops in the third period and overtime. .

For a second straight game, UConn started slow, but found a rhythm with its first power play in the second half of the opening period. Although the Huskies didn’t score, they held onto the puck well and created some dangerous opportunities. Even after the advantage ran out, UConn Maine continued to pin in his own zone and blast the net with shots.

It didn’t take long for the Huskies to return to the power play. Nick Capone was given a second penalty and this time UConn would not be denied. After two goals and a couple of assists on Friday night, Ryan Tverberg kept his hot streak alive.

The sophomore got the puck near the blue line, pretended to make a slack shot, then fired a five-hole shot to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead, just as the powerplay settled a score into the held the first break.

When the second period started, all hell broke loose. Maine brought the game in for 87 seconds before UConn reacted quickly, as it has for the past few games. Just over two minutes later, his shot from Rees was deflected into the back of the net by a Maine player to give the Huskies the lead.

The puck was barely on the ice after the ensuing face-off when the Black Bears answered back. Just 33 seconds after Rees’s goal, Donovan Houle grabbed the puck on the back post, crossed to the front of the net and backhanded past Hanson for the score.

After the furious goal, the goals came quickly. Vladislav Firstov nearly caught Maine in a breakaway in the closing seconds of the period, but was caught by a defender and never got a shot. With 40 minutes to go, the score was tied at 2-2.

In the third period, the two teams went up and down the ice in a flurry of nonstop action, although neither side could find the back of the net despite creating Class A chances. UConn defeated Maine 12 -5 in the last period, but Ostman stood on his head to refuse the visitors.

The game looked destined to be decided by penalties before UConn won a face-off in their own zone and took to the ice in just over 10 seconds to score the winner. With the win, the Huskies improve to 6-3-0 (4-1-0 Hockey East), their best ever start by nine games under Cavanaugh, as Maine falls back to 0-7-1 (0-4-0 Hockey East) .

UConn then plays at home against Boston College on Friday, followed by a trip to Providence on Saturday.

