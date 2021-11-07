Wolverines fall to number 3 Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament final





Next game: vs. NCAA First/Second Rounds 11/12/2021 | Number 2 Michigan fell to number 3 Rutgers 1-0 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Michigan defeated the Scarlet Knights 12-3, beating them 4-1; Rutgers scored the only goal at 24:03 in the second quarter.

Sofia Southami and Hall O’Neill were named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team. Website: Piscataway, NJ (Bauer Track and Field Hockey Complex)

Event: Big Ten Tournament (Championship Game)

Score: #3 Rutgers 1, #2 Michigan 0

Facts: UM (15-4), RU (18-3)

Next UM event: Sunday, November 7 — NCAA Selection Show (NCAA.com), 10 p.m. PISCATAWAY, NJ — The #2-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team defeated #3 Rutgers in the finals of the Big Ten Conference Tournament, but failed to score, falling 1-0 to the host team on Sunday afternoon (November 7). the Bauer Track and Field Hockey Complex. The Wolverines dominated the game in the first quarter and allowed no shot or penalty corner in the second half, defeating the Scarlet Knights 12-3 and beating them 4-1 in the game. Rutgers took advantage of a flurry both outside and inside the Michigan circle to score the only goal of the game at 24:03 late in the second quarter. The Scarlet Knights intercepted a pass in midfield and worked the ball through traffic on the arch and to the front of the cage, where a Rutgers touch kicked the ball hard to the left and Tayla Parkes got a wide-open look at the UM cage gave. Michigan’s best scoring opportunities came early in the game, with a quality corner shot from senior Sofia Southami in the first quarter and back-to-back shots on goal breaks into junior’s circle Sarah pyrtek late in the picture. UM also pulled a few penalty corners in the third, but was unable to put a shot on target. Rutgers goalkeeper Gianna Glatz, the Co-Big Ten Player of the Year, earned four saves for the shutout win, while senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker posted a stop. Southam and fifth year senior Hall O’Neill were named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team. The Wolverines need a big bid for the NCAA tournament and remain #2 in the updated RPI after Rutgers’ loss. Seeds and the entire NCAA Tournament series will be revealed tonight at 10 p.m. as part of the NCAA Selection Show on NCAA.com.

