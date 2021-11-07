Abu Dhabi Cricket Indian Chief Curator Dies Before NZ-Afghanistan Match | T20 World Cup News

Abu Dhabi: Mohan Singh, the Indian chief curator of the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium, was found dead in his room on Sunday hours before the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

According to UAE Cricket sources, the 45-year-old, who hails from Uttarakhand, suffered from depression and was found hanging in his room for hours after inspecting the pitch for the clash that New Zealand won by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals in to go. .

Both Abu Dhabi Cricket and the International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to him but did not disclose the cause of death. He leaves behind his wife and daughter who will soon reach Abu Dhabi.

“It is with great sadness that Abu Dhabi Cricket announces that Chief Curator Mohan Singh has passed away today. Mohan has been with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and during that time has played a vital role in the success of the venue.” Abu Dhabi Cricket said in a statement.

“Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup Men’s Super 12 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan went as planned, with the support of Mohan’s family and our ground crew.

“Tribute to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honored in the coming days. Our thoughts are with Mohan’s family and we ask the media to respect their privacy at this tragic time,” it added.

Sources in UAE cricket said Mohan was found hanging in his room.

“Mohan Singh came to the ground in the morning and inspected the ground and the playing field.

“He spoke to us about appointments and went back. When he didn’t arrive at the venue, people went to his room and he was found hanging from his ceiling,” a senior official of the tournament organizers told PTI.

“We found out that he had been very depressed for the past four months. The reason for that is unknown and we don’t know if he was undergoing counseling.

“Whether it was a suicide death cannot be determined until local police authorities have completed their investigation,” the source said.

The ICC also expressed its condolences on his death.

“We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone involved in the event,” reads a statement from the world organization which also said the match went on as his family, along with Abu Dhabi Cricket, asked for it.

Mohan worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.

Daljit, who has served Indian cricket for 22 years, was shocked to learn that Mohan had passed away.

“He was a smart boy when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person. He was from Garhwal and I also remember him as a family man. After he went to UAE, he came every time he was in the country but I hadn’t seen him in a while.

“Gone too soon and it is truly tragic. I extend my condolences to the family,” Daljit said.