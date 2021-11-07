Iowa Football: Alex Padilla leads Hawkeyes past Northwestern

Saturday night brought a true rarity to Kirk Ferentz Iowa football. After three points of punting failed, head Hawkeye pulled the plug on Spencer Petras and added backup quarterback Alex Padilla.

Padilla came in and immediately sparked the Iowa attack. His first two possessions ended in Hawkeye touchdowns. While the raw output wasn’t very spectacular – Padilla finished 18 of 28 for 178 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions – the offense seemed competent for solid pieces with Padilla in play.

The Hawkeyes seemed to have a pep in their step and Brian Ferentz found more flexibility in the playbook than we’ve seen in weeks. The offensive line formed clean pockets and got a solid push in the running game. A few rollouts were thrown in and play-action seemed a real possibility with some hope of success.

Some of that certainly faded in the second half, as six possession resulted in five punts and only three points. It’s hard to know how much of the second half slump was the result of Northwestern settling against the new QB and how much of it was the Ferentzi dropping out in a game where two scores seemed like an almost insurmountable lead for the Wildcats. to overcome.

What we do know is that Ferentz will do his best to make it a controversy that doesn’t exist. In his comments after the game, the head coach indicated that we have to cross that bridge when we get there to decide who will be the starter next week. This after reiterating at halftime that starter Spencer Petras had suffered a shoulder injury all week (a detail not disclosed during media availability but confirmed by Tyler Goodson in the post-game) and that it was the cause of his removal.

While KF and BF will do their best to cover their man, it seems pretty clear that Petras will have to relinquish the starting role to Padilla for now. Padilla looked fresh in all areas on his passes on Saturday night, and while not a savior he offers more optionality on the call.

With a modest mobile QB, Brian Ferentz was able to move the bag, roll out Padilla and expand the action game in ways Hawkeye fans haven’t seen in a while. This without being forced to obscure anything in the vertical game.

The ability to convert on screens and hit more of the short and intermediate throws without one-hoppers bouncing off the turn should help slow down potential rushers. And that extra mobility and the ability to cast on the go if things inevitably break shall helping to line up enough conversions to at least help Iowa keep up their field position game.

However, a change at QB is unlikely to solve all of Iowas’s problems. Even if Brian takes advantage of Padilla’s strengths and can open things up a bit, this offensive line continues to have their struggles. The running game really stalled in the second half on Saturday and that’s probably an indication of what Iowa can expect for the rest of the year.

Northwestern’s defense is one of the worst in the Big Ten, especially against the run, and despite Padilla’s early success in the game, Iowa came away with just 17 points and 361 total yards. The Hawkeyes defence, while struggling at times with their approach on Saturday, remains incredible. But asking them to keep opponents under 20 points per game is not a good long-term strategy.

This group is able to live up to Iowa fans’ expectations of 9-10 wins this year based on the schedule as it plays out for them. But they again need serious help from other teams to stand a chance of a return to Indianapolis and this offense seems incapable of doing much more than serving a few stretches.

What we did see on Saturday night a 9-3 season with a top-20 ranking might be the beginning rather than the end. Padilla showed enough to warrant some optimism about what could be with a year of development from this young offensive line. The defense will always be top notch and Tory Taylor is not leaving just yet. This should never have been a special year and in the belly of the schedule we saw why not.

But we caught a glimpse, however brief, on Saturday night as to why there’s at least some hope that one of those special years could still be here. A change in reserve quarterback won’t be the only reason for it, but it was a good start.