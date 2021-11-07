Young American tennis stars say they will compete for Grand Slam titles in the near future

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: United States Brandon Nakashima celebrates after match point … [+] against John Isner of the United States in their first round men’s singles match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021 in the Flushing borough of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images



No American has won a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open, and no American has reached a grand final since Roddick reached the 2009 Wimbledon final.

But a new generation of rising American stars believe they can end that drought in the near future.

Yes, I think one of us would definitely stand a good chance of winning another Grand Slam in the next few years, 20-year-old San Diego native Brandon Nakashima, currently number 65 in the world, said in a phone on Sunday. interview from Milan, Italy, where he competes in the Next Gen ATP Finals, an eight-man field of the best players 21 and under in the world.

I think all three of us have a lot of room for improvement and we should have a lot of experience to get to that next level, but I think the potential and the talent level is definitely there to win a Grand Slam.

Three Americans qualified for Milan: Nakashima, Sebastian Korda, 39th in the world, and Jenson Brooksby, who had a breakthrough year, climbing from outside the Top 300 to a current career high of No. 56 in the world.

US Sebastian Korda returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Thursday, November 4, 2021.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



While Brooksby is back home in Sacramento and disappointed not to be competing in Milan due to a stomach ache he suffered after qualifying at the Paris Indoor, he also believes the young American will be competing for the majors in the not-too-distant future.

I think our age group is going to be very strong going forward, and I think Americans are only going to get better, Brooksby said in a phone interview. It looks pretty bright I think.

Can they compete for Slam titles in the near future?

It’s hard to say for sure, but of course I’ll do my best to make sure that’s the case, said Brooksby, 20. But I’d say the next 10 years, 15 years looks better than the recent past and I think there will be some guys Competing in the later rounds of more Slams more consistent and hopefully it’s me coming up. But I think it will be good.

Korda, Brooksby and Nakashima emerge at a time when the Big 3 of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal appear to be nearing the end of their careers, even though they all have 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Federer is 40 and trying to come back from a third knee surgery. Nadal, 35, put his 2021 season on hold in August due to a foot injury, but plans to return in time for the Australian Open in January.

And Djokovic, 34, goes on to set his record in seventh place at the end of the year in Paris after winning a match that saw him become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Grand Slam at the Grand Slam. calendar won.

At the US Open, Brooksby took the opening set from Djokovic in their fourth round encounter before excelling in four sets. Djokovic praised him heavily after the electric match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 06: Jenson Brooksby of the United States celebrates a shot during a quarter final match against John MIllman of Australia on Day 7 at the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Getty Images



Brooksby is a very young, very talented player, Djokovic told Brad Gilbert on court. I told him on the net that the future is definitely ahead of him. He’s a great player.

After the US Open, Brooksby continued his strong season by advancing to the semifinals of the European Open.

While Brooksby’s game and variety from the baseline is his strength, his serve is the one thing he doesn’t do at the elite level. Roddick, known for his prompt service, texted Gilbert during Djokovic’s match to say he could fix Brooksby’s service in four days.

He will definitely become a Top 10 player, the big one if he can develop a serve, Gilbert said on the air.

Still, Brooksby said he has gained a lot of confidence from his year and is learning to deal with different aspects of professional life.

I think the next few years will be even better, so I’m just really excited, he said, adding that he’s looking forward to the Australian Open.

The 6-foot-5 Korda, 21, is the son of former World No. 2 and 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda. He comes from a sporty family. His sister, Nelly, is the number 2 golfer in the world and his other sister Jessica is number 20.

Let my sister win her first major [at the Womens PGA Championship]… is something incredible, said Korda at the Open. She’s 22 years old and already doing crazy stuff like that, so it’s really inspiring.

In Paris, he and Djokovic were the only players to win a set against the world number 2, Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Djokovic in three sets in the final.

Former world No. 1 Andre Agassi has served as a mentor to Korda and the two trained together in Las Vegas for 14 days for Wimbledon.

We talk almost every day, and he’s a great person to have on my team and he just told me to enjoy the moment, he told ESPNs Jeremy Schapp.

Brandon Nakashima, from the United States, returns a shot to John Isner, from the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, August 30, 2021, in New York.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



As for Nakashima, he got a huge confidence boost when he won the recent Challenger event in France and didn’t drop a set in the process. His third Challenger title in the past 12 months took him to a career high 65 in the ATP rankings.

I think winning that Challenger was definitely big for my game and I ended the year on a bit of a high level and when I get into this Next Gen Finals I think it will be good, he said.

Of the three, only Nakashima played college tennis. He signed up for Virginia in January 2019 at age 17, going 175 in singles and 203 in doubles. At the end of the season, he received the ACC Freshman of the Year and All ACC First Team awards and was also part of the All ACC Academic Team. After a semester, he decided to give up his remaining years of fitness and turn professional.

Brooksby signed up with Baylor to play college tennis, but turned pro after adjusting his freshman season due to injuries that lasted nearly months.

I think I definitely made the right choice, Brooksby said. You won’t regret that… But everyone is different based on the resources they have and of course their level.

Aside from the three Americans in Milan, several other young Americans have played well this fall.

World No. 26 Taylor Fritz defeated world No. 5 Andrey Rublev and No. 10 Indian Wells champion Cam Norrie in straight sets before falling to Djokovic in the Paris quarter-finals.

I play the best tennis of my entire career, the 24-year-old said before the game against Djokovic. Something has changed in me, I feel I can hit any ball without fear, I’m more aggressive and I don’t see myself taking excessive risks when I am.

Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates after winning a point in his match against Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris, Thursday, November 4, 2021.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



Frances Tiafoe is ranked No. 41 in the world after reaching the final in Vienna, where he defeated three of the world’s best players in Stefanos Tsitsipas (the 2018 Next Gen champion), Diego Schwartzman and Jannik Sinner (the winner of the Next Gen 2019) .

Will any of these young Americans compete for major titles in the coming years? Martin Blackman, general manager of USTA Player Development, said American tennis is moving in the right direction.

The standard is always winning Grand Slams and having top-10 players on the men’s side, said Martin Blackman. satisfied. But I think part of the message is that we’ve been focused on the process for the past 13 years. Based on the process, the trends we see today are very positive.

Patrick McEnroe, the ESPN analyst and former Davis Cup captain, said he appreciates the young Americans’ optimism about their ability to compete for Slams.

I hope they’re right, he said, and I like their attitude.