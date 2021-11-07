Top five funniest broadcast moments in hockey





Occasionally, the funniest or weirdest parts of a hockey game arise from the interactions between the various reporters and broadcasters in the sport. Here’s a look at five memorable moments. A Zamboni almost runs over Kevin Weekes Pre-game hits are a staple of all broadcasts. A hit by Scott Oake and Kevin Weekes in 2010 seemed perfectly normal – until the Zamboni tried to leave the ice at Rexall Place. Noticing the situation, Oake quickly pulled Weekes out of the path of the oncoming machine, and without missing a beat, Weekes continued to discuss that night’s Oilers-Sharks game as he shuffled into a corner for safety. Both men were quick on their feet to get out of the way and for a moment didn’t let it affect the hit, which quickly went viral. John Giannone gets hit with a puck Broadcasting near the ice is pretty dangerous, but it gives reporters a chance to get a bird’s-eye view of the action and hear things they wouldn’t see in the press box. The placement does mean that those on ice level must remain alert at all times for sticks and pucks. For MSG’s John Giannone, the situation took a pretty violent turn. Before the end of a 2013 Rangers-Islanders match, he was punched in the face by an attempted clean-up by Marc Staal, cutting his nose. But he continued to work on the air even while he was being treated for the cut. Al Trautwig’s disbelief at what he just saw was arguably one of the funniest reactions to ending the series of events. Jennifer Hedger is knocked down by a T-shirt gun NHL trading deadline day broadcasts can go dry at times when nothing noteworthy happens. It can be a few hours before we even hear a small swap, so to TSN’s credit, they’ve tried over the years to break the monotony by adding a bit of humor to the broadcasts. During the 2016 TSN TradeCentre show, host James Duthie pulled out a t-shirt gun and began firing shirts at several TSN staffers. When Duthie handed the gun to Martin Biron, the former NHL goalkeeper took the gun and fired it straight at Jennifer Hedger, who grabbed one of the shirts to the stomach. She definitely wasn’t expecting it, but it was pretty funny. Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro ask about music During a semifinal match between Canada and Russia at the 2021 World Juniors, the infamous “penalty song” of the 2020 tournament reared its ugly head again. Just listen. Phil Kessel and Pierre McGuire’s Discussion on Breath “How’s your breath?” Pierre McGuire interrogated Phil Kessel during McGuire’s NBC stint became an instant classic. McGuire asked in terms of Kessel’s conditioning, but Kessel assumed it might have halitosis. The confusion was arguably one of the funniest pre-game interview moments when Kessel took it to heart. Kessel may not be the most notable character, but he’s proven before that there’s a side of him that can produce hilarious sound bites.

