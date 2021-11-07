Djokovic beats Medvedev to claim record sixth Paris Masters title | tennis news





PARIS: Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his final US Open defeat to Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in Sunday’s showpiece.

The Serb, who is guaranteed to secure the world’s number one spot for a record seventh time at the end of the year, needed time to adjust to break through the solid defense of the world’s number two, but was not to stop when he found his opening.

Wanting to avoid ending a season without a Masters title for the first time since 2017, Djokovic kept his cool the entire time to complete his mission against the holder.

Medvedev was overwhelmed in the third set and bowed out of the match on the first match point as Djokovic unleashed a stellar forehand winner down the line.

Two months after Medvedev denied Djokovic a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title in men’s singles when he defeated the Serb in Flushing Meadows, the Russian hoped to lock his opponent up again in a backhand-to-backhand fight.

Medvedev broke in the opening game when Djokovic made a series of unforced errors, with the lanky Russian holding him on the back foot.

The world number one tied the score at 2-2, but Medvedev again stole his serve to move up 4-3 with a beautifully cut backhand at the net.

The Russian then held the service twice to take the first set when Djokovic came back long.

However, the Serb turned the tables in the second set and led 3-1 when Medvedev buried a backhand in the net.

Djokovic served and volleyed to save a breakpoint at 5-3 and broke off a second serve with a big serve. Medvedev set up a third with a spectacular block at the net, but the first serve from the leading group again came to the rescue.

Djokovic finally brought the game into a decisive phase with an ace on his third set point.

He broke for 3-2 thanks to three unforced errors by Medvedev and again stole his opponent’s service to lead 5-2.

When serving for the game, Djokovic gave Medvedev too much space and the Russian pulled back a break, but his tank was empty and he surrendered on his serve in the next game.

