Kenyan Albert Korir, Peres Jepchirchir win New York City Marathon

NEW YORK — New York wanted a comeback story for its 50th marathon, and Albert Korir delivered it.

And for a city whose sports fans won’t accept the next best thing, Peres Jepchirchir came up with a memorable scoop.

Korir and Jepchirchir made it to a Kenyan win at Sunday’s New York City Marathon, with Korir winning the men’s race two years after runner-up and Jepchirchir becoming the only woman to win a marathon major in the fall after earning an Olympic gold medal. .

The second oldest of the world’s marathon majors returned after canceling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a city where more than 34,000 have died from COVID-19, organizers hoped for an uplifting celebration similar to the marathon held two months after the 9/11 attacks.

“It was fantastic,” Korir said.

On streets that emptied 21 months ago, save for ambulances rushing to help a city paralyzed by the coronavirus – and later filled with fear and frustration in the days after George Floyd’s murder – there was just joy on Sunday when about 30,000 runners made their way through the five boroughs.

Brooklynites cheered between sips of coffee for the early-rising wheelchair competitors. Crowds on Manhattan’s First Avenue welcomed runners from the Queensboro Bridge. Cowbell-slinging supporters in the Bronx waved the runners into the final stretch.

They clapped and shouted for the elite and the runners.

Shalane Flanagan, the 2017 champion, ran her sixth marathon major in six weeks — a first made possible as the pandemic pushed the Boston, London and Tokyo marathons from spring to fall. The 40-year-old American calls her trip Project Eclipse because the opportunity was rare.

“I thought the fans were on a completely different level today,” she said. “The enthusiasm was so infectious. I felt like everyone had a deep sense of gratitude.”

Also on the course: Dr. Jose Alfredo Jimenez Gaxiola, a Mexican ICU doctor who has weathered the pandemic and survived his own battle with COVID-19; Kellie Roe Kenny of Califon, New Jersey, a survivor of the 9/11 attacks that first occurred in 2001 in memory of deceased colleagues; and Chris Nikic, the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete a full Ironman triathlon.

Molly Seidel finished fourth in her first race since taking bronze at the Tokyo Games, becoming the first American woman since Deena Kastor in 2004 to win an Olympic medal.

She revealed on Sunday that she broke two ribs about a month ago, but she still finished in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 42 seconds, the fastest time ever by an American woman in New York.

“Every build has challenges,” Seidel said. “This was an interesting one.”

Seidel said she was motivated to run New York because it would be the first time her family would see her race since the 2020 Olympic trials; international travelers were banned from attending the Tokyo Olympics.

“I hope there’s a beer waiting for me at the hotel,” Seidel said. “We’re going crazy tonight.”

In the men’s pro race, Korir overtook Morocco’s Mohamed El Aaraby and Italy’s Eyob Faniel around the 18th mile and quickly removed any drama. He won in 2:08:22.

“It wasn’t an easy race,” Korir said, “but I enjoyed it.”

It was Korir’s first win in any of the World Marathon Majors and his first time on a podium since winning the 2019 Ottawa Race Weekend Marathon. 27-year-old Korir finished second in 2019 by 23 seconds to Geoffrey Kamworor and won’t race again until June due to the pandemic.

Two years after finishing second, Kenyan Albert Korir is the winner of the New York City Marathon for men. Peter Foley / EPA

El Aaraby held on to an unlikely second place after finishing 11th at the Tokyo Olympics. Faniel came in third.

Jepchirchir stood side by side with Ethiopian compatriot Viola Cheptoo and Ababel Yeshaneh from the moment they entered the Bronx until they reached the entrance to Central Park.

Moments after gulping down two energy gel packs, Jepchirchir turned on the jets and took off, winning in 2:22:39 for the third fastest time by a woman in NYC Marathon history.

“It’s not easy,” she said of the New York course. “Towards the finish, I felt something I’ve never felt before completing a marathon.”

Jepchirchir, 28, took gold in the Tokyo Olympic Marathon in August and came back on a brief recovery to win a race once dominated by her hero Mary Keitany, a four-time winner in New York who recently retired.

play 1:04 Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir wins the women’s race at the New York City Marathon, just three months after winning the women’s marathon gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cheptoo finished second in her marathon debut and soon found her brother, Bernard Lagat, broadcasting the race on ESPN. Yeshaneh came in third.

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair race for the fourth time, finishing more than 6 minutes ahead of the next racer for his first title since 2017. Australia’s Madison de Rozario won the women’s wheelchair event, keeping former champions Tatyana McFadden and Manuela Schr for her first Big Apple win.

The field was shrunk by about 40% this year to keep runners at bay, and participants were required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of race day. Runners who registered for the 2020 race that was wiped out were given a choice of a full refund or entry into the 2021, ’22 or ’23 races.

The non-competitive field also had its share of famous athletes, including Abby Wambach, alumni of the United States women’s national soccer team, Lauren Holiday, Kate Markgraf and Leslie Osborne. Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber raced for the seventh time.

Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara was scheduled to play the national anthem before testing her lungs out on the track, while two members of British rock band Mumford & Sons also signed up to run. The contestants also included “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” contestants Matt James, Tyler Cameron, Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark.