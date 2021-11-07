Sports
Cricket coach who stole another man’s identity was discovered after a real man went to get Covid jab
An Indian cricket coach who stole another man’s identity to stay in the UK was only discovered when the real man went to get his Covid shot and was told he’d already had it.
Harshil Patel, 30, married and received bank cards and a driver’s license in the name of his completely innocent victim Melvin Dias.
It turned out that Patel had exceeded his visa for seven years before stealing Mr. Dias’s data.
The ‘talented cricketer’, who arrived in Britain 12 years ago on a student visa, valid until 2012, made 23,000 works for Tesco and Ladbrokes on behalf of his victim during the 20-month period in which he had his identity.
Patel was eventually caught when the real-life Mr. Dias tried to book a coronavirus shot in May of this year, but was told someone had already been credited with the vaccine.
A court heard that Patel decided to ‘regulate’ his immigration status after inheriting money from the family home in Gujarat, India in 2019.
Harshil Patel (pictured), 30, married and received bank cards and a driver’s license in the name of his completely innocent victim Melvin Dias
He was alleged to have paid up to 65,000 for the false papers.
The computer science and electrical engineering graduate had been an occasional cricket coach, switching jobs while living in Britain.
The victim, Mr Dias, 31, arrived in Britain four years ago from Goa, India, but was given leave to stay because his wife is Portuguese.
He first became concerned in August last year when he applied for a Portuguese citizen card, but it was refused because he was told one was already in use.
He was supposed to send all his documents to Portugal and find a lawyer, but only realized he had been a victim of fraud after struggling to book a jab.
After this discovery, he confronted Patel at his home in Hounslow, west London, but was initially told he was lying and the defendant claimed he was the victim.
Mr Dias explained how the fraud left him depressed as he was unable to obtain Universal Credit for six months due to difficulty in proving his identity.
He told the court, “I locked myself in my room and stayed away from everyone because I was so stressed, I never thought I would ever get a job or income to take care of myself.”
Harshil Patel was sentenced to three years in prison at Isleworth Crown Court (pictured) after admitting to committing fraud by using false statements and using false identity documents.
Patel, who had no previous convictions, admitted fraud through false representation and the use of false identity documents when he appeared before the Isleworth Crown Court.
Prosecutor James O’Connell said: ‘The victim in this case is a 31-year-old man named Melvin Dias, who arrived in the UK from Goa in India in 2017 and was granted leave to stay in 2017 because he was married at the time to a Portuguese and Portugal and Great Britain were both EU members.
In August 2020, he applied for a Portuguese citizen card, which was refused, as he was told a card had already been issued and in use.
“When he applied for a coronavirus vaccine through the NHS in May 2021, and it was at this point that it really became clear that he had been the victim of identity fraud.
“He went to his GP for help and it soon turned out that the person using the documents was this suspect.
Sunjay Versani said in softening: “He is very remorseful and has a lot of empathy for his victim.
He has a humble background in Gujarat and has always dreamed of becoming a professional cricketer.
‘He came to the UK in 2009 and studied computer science and electrical engineering on a student visa, but was unable to work or fund his education.
Recorder Simon Russell-Flint QC gave Patel three years in prison, telling him: “I hope this case exposes the reality of identity theft as this was serious crime. You told the probation service that you were willing to pay 65,000 to obtain the identity.
“You bought another man’s identity and bought a false life based on that. You got a job in his name and used his name to get married.
“This was a sophisticated insult for financial gain, but the real impact is the suffering you inflicted on your victim.”
