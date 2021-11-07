Wisconsin Badgers Football: UW Suffers Multiple Injuries Over Rutgers





While the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers will no doubt be happy to leave New Jersey with a win Rutgers, bad news came out of the game as well. Starting RB Chez Mellusi, starting OG Jack Nelson and freshman WR Markus Allen all left the game injured and did not return. Mellusi sustained his leg injury in the third quarter and it was the dreaded contactless variant. The running back, who switched from Clemson for this season, spent a lot of time in the injury tent on the sidelines before being escorted back to the locker room by Chris Orr. Several players and coaches went into the tent to check him out and because everything is so new, there isn’t much information on what the full injury is yet. Paul Chryst says they have no details about Chez Mellusis’ injury. They will wait the next few days to find out more. #badgers Raul Vazquez (@raulV45) Nov 6, 2021 Redshirt freshman Jack Nelson also left the game with an injury and returned to the field in a sweat. Freshman WR Markus Allen, who showed off serious game-making potential in the fourth quarter, also had to be out of the game due to an injury. Nelson is one of the starters on the offensive line so if he is out for an extended period of time there will definitely be some redeployment up front. Mellusi has been the starting running back all season and had 75 yards and a score before he got injured, and if he misses once, the depth in the RB room will be paper thin. Allen was in the game in the fourth quarter because it was a blowout and he took full advantage of his chance. He had two catches for 34 yards and ran the ball once for four yards. He had another run that was longer but was recalled for a penalty. While Chryst didn’t know much after the game, we’ll be sure to get more information on Monday when the weekly status report is released and the medical staff will have had more time to evaluate all three.

