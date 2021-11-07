Tennis Ireland rocked by bad governance allegations





Tennis Ireland, the sport’s governing body, has been rocked with a series of allegations of maladministration, according to documents released by the Irish examiner.

The allegations include generating a false bill to make a payment to a tennis coach who had left the body, failing to investigate a bullying complaint, undermining the director, barring some members from board meetings and a suggestion that no minutes are taken during board meetings.

An investigation into the effectiveness of the councils is currently being conducted by the Irish public administration. The review is standard for sports organizations every three or four years, but sources say Sport Ireland brought it up after being approached by the chairman and chief executive of Tennis Ireland about the board-level dysfunction. Serious accusation The most serious allegation concerns the generation of an alleged false bill in October 2020 to pay 2,520 to a bus connected to the branch in Leinster. According to documents seen by the Irish examiner, the CEO, Richard Fahey, expressed concern about the bill, suggesting that no services had been provided for it. At the time, staff in Tennis Ireland received the Covid workers’ pay which was not below their normal wages. The amount of money involved in the benefit in question corresponded to the shortfall in this coaching income for the duration of the Covid benefit. Correspondence from Mr. Fahey expressed concern about how the payment would affect other employees and whether there are tax or social security issues. The coach had already left Tennis Ireland at the time of payment. Nevertheless, the payment has been made. The matter only came to the attention of the boards in July this year when a board member said that the financial statements should not be signed off until the payment was examined. A subcommittee of the board of directors conducted an investigation that was heavily criticized by Mr. Fahey and others, in particular for failing to interview key personnel involved in the transaction. There has been a series of correspondence between board members regarding the issues that have arisen. In September, Robert Cummins, the chairman of the Munster branch, expressed frustration at what happened to Tennis Ireland chairman David O’Beirne. “I’ve done my very best for the past two years to work with everyone, including yourself, to move tennis and our business forward,” he wrote. I am happy to work with anyone towards that goal, but I am baffled by the behavior of some people who will not follow any recognized or written process to advance administrative matters in a legal or constructive way. A series of detailed inquiries to Tennis Ireland resulted in a reply nine days later stating that matters were internal to the organization and that no further comments would be made at this time. Sport Ireland has stated that it is aware of certain issues within Tennis Ireland. The IPA assessment of governance effectiveness does not investigate a specific problem, but should provide insight into how and why problems arise, the spokesperson said. It is underway, but expected soon. Sport Ireland said it is not aware of an issue that is a matter for An Garda Sochna. The statement said funding decisions for 2022 are yet to be made and there is currently no discussion. He added: In general, unresolved issues can affect funding if they are considered severe enough to affect an organization’s ability to perform. The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement says it will not comment on individual cases. This article was edited at 10pm with a response from Sport Ireland

