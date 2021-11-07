The fourth man of the national table tennis man is officially born. He was once considered the king of the civil war

Table tennis is the national game of China and every move touches the hearts of the fans. Today’s Chinese table tennis team, the men’s team and women’s singles are different, the new and old women’s team has been transferred, the Mesozoic and the new generation have successfully taken the right, while the men’s team is completely the opposite. Through the observation of the past two years, the fourth person of Men’s Table Tennis was officially born. He is Liang Jingkun. He is the fourth person after Ma Long, Xu Xin and Fan Zhendong.

The frontline iron triangle of the national table tennis men’s team is Ma Long, Xu Xin and Fan Zhendong. They are the three main forces of the Tokyo Olympic cycle and are currently the biggest support of the national table tennis. However, Ma Long is now 33 years old and Xu Xin is 31 years old. In the previous national team, at their age, he is already retired.

But why aren’t they retiring now? One reason is that they have maintained a high status; the other main reason is that the men’s table tennis reserves have grown too slowly and their strength is much inferior to them. At the moment, Fan Zhendong is the only main force who can stand next to them. Apart from Fan Zhendong, there is no second young player who can succeed them in the entire Tokyo Olympic cycle.

In addition to the three main players in the current national table tennis team, there are Lin Gaoyuan, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun, Zhou Qihao, Liu Dingshuo, Xu Chenhao and other players.

Wang Chuqin was once infinitely optimistic, competing in the Tokyo Olympics as a P card player. But Wang Chuqin’s performance was far from the fans’ expectations, and the civil war performed poorly. Wang Chuqin did not perform well in the men’s team and men’s singles of the National Games, and he continued to lose to opponents such as Zhou Qihao and Liu Dingshuo during the same period. Everyone was always worried about him.

Lin Gaoyuan was once the first player to be among the top five key players and he was once given many opportunities to practice. However, his recent internal and external performance is very worrying. At the National Games, teammates complained about the mixed doubles and men’s singles cruising; the Slovenia Open was even the men’s singles cruise, and his performance was surprising. His current achievements are far from the main strength.

Liang Jingkun once held the title of Civil War King, that is, he can beat any opponent when playing against his teammates, especially in the 2019 Men’s Singles World Championships which knocked out Fan Zhendong. But before 2019, his foreign wars were very unstable and he often lost to foreign players. However, after 2019, Liang Jingkun has matured much more in the past two years. While he maintained a high win rate in the Civil War, he has also performed very reliably in the Foreign War and can basically hold his own line. In this Slovenia Open, Liang Jingkun has reached the final of the men’s singles and is also the only men’s singles. He will carry the hope of the Chinese men’s singles. Now he has truly become the fourth man in national table tennis.

Zhou Qihao was born in the World Table Tennis Direct Tournament 2020, beating Ma Long, Xu Xin and Fan Zhendong one after the other to win the championship. Since then, the national table tennis has given him many opportunities to compete. Unfortunately, his performance in the international arena is quite amateurish and rarely makes it through the second round of performance. In the ongoing Slovenia Open, his men’s team stopped in the first round of the qualifying round, leaving people unable to complain. The men’s doubles also stopped the preliminaries and only after they became the lucky loser did they get a chance to compete again. He is still very far from the front line.

Liu Dingshuo came forward in the 2021 National Games, and he was upset and won second place in the men’s singles. Thanks to this great performance, he had the opportunity to participate in the Slovenia Open. He went through the qualifying round, beating Wang Chuqin to enter the men’s team semifinals. It was only in the semifinals that he lost to players from Kazakhstan, one step away from participating in the final. Judging by his performance, he has more hope than Zhou Qihao to be firmly on the first team qualifiers, and there is still a lot of hope for the future.