Cowboys lose to Broncos, 30-16

In all, the Broncos amassed 407 yards in total offense as Javonte Williams running back earned the first 100-yard rushing game of his career, finishing with 111 as part of a ground attack that earned a total of 190 yards. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 249 yards and a touchdown for a 107.6 passer rating.

Meanwhile, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was returning from a calf injury, had one of the worst games of his overall stellar career. He struggled to line up with his receivers, completing only 48.72 percent of his passing attempts, which equals the second-worst total of his career for 232 passing yards, though much of that yardage came late. and the game was already decided.

As a team, Dallas finished with 290 yards in offense and was nothing short of dismal on the third and fourth downs, combined to go 5 for 17 (29.4%) in those situations.

The Cowboys crossed midfield on each of their first two possessions, including a 54-yard return on the opening kick by Tony Pollard. But they came across empty as they failed to convert in fourth and shorter both times.

Unfortunately, on Denver’s second possession, the visitors made their first trip into enemy territory and made up for it, traveling 80 yards in 11 plays to reach the end zone. The Broncos earned their yards in chunks, racking up gains of 11, 20, 25 and 13 yards along the way, while also being aided by a pass-interference call in the end zone on the third goal that kicked off another run of downs. That led to a 3-yard Melvin Gordon run off left tackle for the six points, though Denver missed the extra point.

The battle for Dallas continued as the second frame kicked off, and once again the big games proved tricky. After pick-ups from 17 and 11 yards, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater then threw a 44-yard bomb down the left sideline, making contact with widespread Tim Patrick for the touchdown and a two-figure lead.

Sounding like a broken record, Denver added three more points to a 53-yard field goal after a drive with gains of 12, 19 and 11 yards. In addition, they had another 12-yarder recalled due to a penalty. Twice, the Cowboys failed to leave the field in third behind, one of which came after the Broncos started first-and-20.

Trailing 16-0 at the break, Dallas had just 109 yards in total offense, while Prescott completed just five of 14 passes for a paltry 75 yards. And on the other side of the ball, the defense had already given up more rushing yards in the first half than Dallas had given up on average per game this season (88.3).

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any uglier, the third quarter came. It started when Malik Turner blocked a punt deep in the Denver area. But in a strange NFL rule, because the Cowboys first hit the ball past the line of scrimmage with Denver and then picked it up, the Broncos maintained possession even though they didn’t reach the first down mark.

Given the gift after that crazy turn of events, Denver again sliced ​​the Cowboys defense to pieces for big win after big win. Williams made his way to a 30-yard pick-up with Bridgewater, then completed 11 and 20-yard passes. That resulted in three more runs, this time a 27-yard field goal.

If there was any doubt that this just wasn’t the Cowboys’ day, it might have been secured in their first possession of the second half. After Amari Cooper dropped a wide open pass that would have moved the chains into third deficit, Prescott shot past an open CeeDee Lamb with a deep ball, the attack failed again at fourth deficit.

But the failure came in their own territory this time as the Broncos took over at the Dallas 40-yard line. Fortunately, however, the Cowboys caught a break when Denver missed a 53-yard field goal.

The Broncos were on the move again as the clock ticked into the final quarter, the team finished a 13-play, 85-yard drive with a touchdown under four minutes into the fourth frame. No surprise at this point, the big game doomed the Dallas defense once again.

After winnings of 14 and 16 yards during the series, Bridgewater receiver Kendall Hinton hit in pass for a 40-yard completion to the Cowboys’ 3-yard line. Three games later, Bridgewater extended the ball over the goal line for the score, a pass to Courtland Sutton for the two-point conversion and an incredible 27-0 lead.

With Denver then adding a 42-yard field goal, the only question now was whether the Cowboys could actually put points on the board. In any case, they succeeded. A nine-play, 75-yard drive was capped with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Turner, the second scoring catch of his career. Elliott hammered in for the two-point conversion, avoiding the first home elimination since 1991.

Turner added a second touchdown on the day with just under a minute left, the first multi-touchdown game of his career, though the effort would be lost in the overall disappointment of the day. Prescott ducked in for the two-point conversion, but it was all way too little, way too late.