Men’s tennis ends fall game at MAC Indoors





End result KALAMAZOO, Michigan – Ball State’s men’s tennis team concluded its fall portion of its schedule today at the 2021 MAC Indoors, hosted annually by Western Michigan. The Cardinals battled the Broncos along with Binghamton, Buffalo, Northern Illinois and Toledo in the three-day event. The games took place at the West Hills Athletic Club. “Overall, a very average performance from a team standpoint this weekend,” Ball State Men’s Head Tennis Coach Bill Richards said. “Absolutely below our expectations. We still have a lot of work to do before our doubles season starts in mid-January.” real freshman Nathaniel Webster returned to his hometown of Kalamazoo and had a successful weekend in the flight 3 singles main draw. Just like his classmate Petar Petrovico who also made it to the flight 5 singles bracket championship. Webster won his first match after a straight set (7-5, 6-4) over Toledo’s Wojciech Szczesny. Webster advanced to the title game after posting a three-set thriller against Northern Illinois Victor Spolidorio, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Webster then fell into the championship to host Benjamin George of WMU. Petrovic defeated his respective opponents in straight sets before losing to Toledo’s Marko Galic in the final. Abe Wojtalik rounded out the Cardinals’ main draw wins and advanced to the final of the Flight 6 singles series, but unfortunately lost to the Rockets Cole Shoults. in double, Chris Adams and Orlando wins reunited as a team in the flight 2 bracket. The duo defeated Binghamton 8-3 and host WMU 8-6 in the semi-finals, but fell to NIU 8-6 in the final. Herran and Wojtalik also reached the final in flight 3, but lost in the championship match. All in all, the Cardinals played 14-11 games in singles over the weekend and 5-6 in doubles. Ball State’s men’s tennis team will open the 2022 spring season at home against Eastern Illinois on Friday, January 21. The match is scheduled for a first service at 2 p.m. ET at the Muncie YMCA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2021/11/7/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-finishes-fall-play-at-mac-indoors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos