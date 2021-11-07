Rutgers Field Hockey wins B1G Championship





No. 3 Rutgers women’s hockey (18-3) won the program’s first-ever Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Michigan (15-4). The Scarlet Knights take glory for a record 1,617 attendance in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Scarlet Knights avenged a 3-0 loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just over two weeks ago. After victories over Indiana and Penn State to advance to the finals, RU was able to secure the Big Ten Tournament title behind stifling defense and timely scoring. Michigan controlled the action for most of the game, but it was RUs Tayla Parkes who scored the only goal in the 24th minute on an assist from Bridy Molyneaux. Michigan was relentless on offense, beating Rutgers 12-3 overall and 4-2 on goal. However, Kerrie Burns led a defense that never surrendered, even as the Wolverines played with an extra player in the final five minutes of the game after drawing their keeper. Big Ten Co-Player of the Year Gianna Glatz made four saves. Burns was named tournament MVP honors while Glatz earned All-Tournament team honors. It’s unbelievable. I am so proud of this team and this group of players, said head coach Meredith Civico. We knew this game was going to be an absolute physical fight. We played 60 minutes of rough, relentless Rutgers field hockey. It’s been such a process and we have great players and great people in our program. We have been building and working towards this for a long time. To have this season and this group of players who are so talented and so tough, so committed to the team is something really special. To win this championship at home, at Rutgers, with this team, it doesn’t get any better than this. It feels incredible, Kerrie Burns said. It’s so great that Rutgers hockey is getting the recognition the program deserves. We were strong in defense throughout the game and everyone worked together to get the win. We’ve worked so hard so far, said Katie Larmour. It feels incredible. This validates everything I stayed here for. All the girls on the team have worked so hard to make it to this point. It makes all those long hours worth it. It feels great, said Gianna Glatz. It’s everything we’ve worked for for the past five years. We’ve worked so hard for this. It is now finally here and living that dream. Rutgers has set the following program record so far this season: 18 wins, 12 wins against ranked foes, 7 ranked road wins, 6 regular season Big Ten wins, a best-ever Big Ten second-place finish, a first-ever Big Ten tournament . and now the first-ever Big Ten Tournament title. RU earned the Big Tens automatic berth in the NCAA tournament with the win. It will be the fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history after previous bids in 1984, 1986 and 2018. The Scarlet Knights entered the championship as No. 1 in the latest RPI ranking with Michigan at No. 2. They are likely to earn the top tier in the NCAA tournament starting next week. The NCAA Selection Show will be broadcast live NCAA.com at 10 p.m. ET Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onthebanks.com/2021/11/7/22768757/rutgers-field-hockey-wins-big-ten-championship-michigan-tayla-parkes-meredith-civico-kerrie-burns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos