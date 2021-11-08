Tahiti will host Pacific Games in 2027

It’s a third time lucky for Tahiti after winning the bid to host the 2027 Pacific Games.



The French territory previously hosted the multi-sport event in 1971 and 1995, and has hosted other major events in recent years, including the Beach Soccer World Cup and Va’a World Sprint and Distance Championships.

French Polynesia unsuccessfully bid to host the Pacific Games in Papeete in both 2019 and 2023, losing out to Tonga and the Solomon Islands respectively.

But the Pacific Games Council General Assembly voted in favor this weekend, as it defeated Vanuatu for the right to host the games for a third time.

Although the final vote was not made public, Pacific Games Council CEO Andrew Minogue said Tahiti was the overwhelming choice among members.

“It will be 32 years between 1995 and 2027 and I think the feeling yesterday throughout the membership was that it was time to get back there, and that was a pretty clear and decisive decision by the members to do that.”



Tahiti’s bid was jointly presented to members on Friday by French Polynesia President Edouard Fritch and Tahiti Olympic Committee President Louis Provost.

The area has proposed 28 competition venues, with a renovated Pater stadium in Papeete to host both the opening and closing ceremonies.

4,500 athletes are expected to participate during the two weeks of the competition, while 4,000 volunteers are set aside to keep the Games running smoothly.



The French Polynesian government has already allocated budgets to host the 2027 Games, and Andrew Minogue said construction of a number of new venues is already underway.

“With 32 years between the last time they hosted some of their sites, they are in need of repair or replacement,” he said.

“It’s kind of like the 2011 Games in New Caledonia, even though they now have all the facilities to be able to host all the sports they actually want, build some new ones… so there’s a mix in their effort to refurbish existing locations and build new ones.”

17 of the 24 sports contested during the Pacific Games are mandatory, including athletics, rugby sevens and basketball, with the hosts being able to select seven optional sports.

“They have chosen nine optional sports, of which they have to choose the last seven within a year or two,” explains Andrew Minogue.

“The Pacific Games Council will work with them on those choices and engage the Oceanic federations to try and make sure we get the best result.”



The nine optional sports that are considered sports are wrestling, badminton, shooting, surfing, powerlifting, netball, cycling, handball and squash.

Tahiti will also have up to six parasports in 2027: athletics, table tennis and archery will be featured in Honiara in 2023, with swimming, va’a and sailing opportunities to be added after an assessment.

The Pacific Games Council General Assembly took place online due to ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Last year’s meeting was postponed due to the pandemic, but all 22 member associations were in attendance on Friday and Saturday, as well as Australia and New Zealand.