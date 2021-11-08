Connect with us

Predicting the College Football Playoffs Ranking in Week 11

It’s been a crazy week in college football in Week 10, with several disruptions and near-disruptions across the landscape.

Two undefeated earned their first loss as No. 3 Michigan State and No. 9 Wake Forest both lost to unranked opponents, while others like Alabama, Ohio State, Cincinnati and many others struggled to get rid of unranked opponents. There were other losses as well, Mississippi State lost to Arkansas, Baylor lost to TCU, Minnesota lost to Illinois and Fresno State lost to Boise State. The only ranked-by-ranked matchup of the weekend’s Auburn at Texas A&M saw the Aggies come out on top, 20-3.

Many decisions will have to be made by the College Football Playoff Committee. Once the rankings are revealed Tuesday night, this is what we think they will look like.

25

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3)

Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10: NEW

24

Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3)

Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10: NEW

23

Clemson Tigers (6-3)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Position week 10: NEW

22

San Diego State Aztecs (8-1)

Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10:24

21

Purdue Boilermakers (6-3)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Position week 10: NEW

20

Maroon Tigers (6-3)

(AP photo / Barry Reeger)

Position week 10:13

19

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2)

Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10:25

18

Baylor Bears (7-2)

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10: 12

17

Iowa Hawks (7-2)

Photo: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10: 22

16

North Carolina State Wolfpack (7-2)

Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10: 19

15

Wisconsin ties (6-3)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Position week 10:21

14

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1)

Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10: 9

13

Ole Miss Rebels (7-2)

Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10:16

12

BYU Cougars (8-2)

Photo: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10: 15

11

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1)

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10: 11

10

Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)

Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10:14

9

Notre Dame fights Irish (8-1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Week 10 position:10

8

Oklahoma Formerly (9-0)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Week 10 position: 8

7

Michigan Wolverines (8-1)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Position week 10: 7

6

Michigan State Spartans (8-1)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Week 10 position: 3

5

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) stretches to take down a touchdown reception over Indiana Hoosiers defense Tiawan Mullen (3) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24

Position week 10: 6

4

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1)

(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Position week 10: 5

3

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10: 4

2

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

Photo: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Position week 10: 2

1

Georgian Bulldogs (8-1)

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Position week 10: 1

