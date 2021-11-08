Tennis: vendetta Djokovic a Bercy, Medvedev Ko





The world number 1 beats the Russian who defeated him three months ago at the United States Open in three sets and took him out of the Grand Slam. The final 4-6 6-3 6-3. For Nole the sixth victory in Paris-Bercy, the number 86 of his career

Just under three months after the painful final lost at the United States Open that cost him the Grand Slam achievement, Novak Djokovic returns to defeat Daniil Medvedev and does a great job in the final of the Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy: 4 -6 6-3 6-3 the score in favor of the world number 1 in 2 hours and 15 minutes of excellent tennis.

Slow start The start for the Russian who immediately takes the Serb’s service by winning the most long-lasting exchanges. Nole seems to lean badly on the shots and Medvedev shoots forward 2-0, but Nole reacts immediately by showing all his repertoire: the number 1 in the world goes to the net, tries to play a different shot than the other, relies on the backhand in the back and deeper and deeper strokes. For Djokovic, recovering from the break was child’s play and after 20 minutes of play, with a partial 3 games down, Nole went on to go 3-2. In the sixth game, exactly at the break point that Nole would send 4-2 forward, the Russian suddenly finds the service. With a quick hit, an ace and a winning serve, Medvedev gets out of trouble and takes the 3-all. At the crucial moment of the set, the determination of the Russian comes to the fore, who puts in another break, flies ahead 5-3 and then closes with a very easy last corner. After 41 minutes, the number 2 in the world is ahead 6-4.

Response In the fourth game of the second set, Nole plays a crazy game, misses four consecutive points and takes the service from the Russian by going 3-1 and serving. The Serb maintains the lead, canceling two balls from the counterbreak at 5-3 and then closing a beautiful match with an ace that takes the game to the third and deciding set. On the 2 all in the third set, Medvedev flies 40-15, but misses three points in a row, giving his rival a dangerous break point. The two switch along the diagonal of the backhand, after which the Serb scores a valuable backhand that the Russian has no control over. Before the break there is 3-2 and service for the number 1 in the world. Djokovic puts in 10 consecutive points and comes within two points of a double break. The Russian at the mercy of the Serb and Djokovic uses the opportunity to serve for the match at 5-2. Here, after winning 4 games in a row, Nole unexpectedly offers Medvedev two breakpoints to make up for one of the two breaks. The Russian is projected onto the net, closes with the backhand and shortens the distance for the 3-5. But when Medvedev prepares to serve to extend the game, Nole mercilessly returns and at the first match point, after an endless exchange, closes with a valuable attack down the line straight.

Which numbers? For Djokovic the sixth victory in Paris-Bercy with which he overtook Gael Monfils for the first time in the final in 2009. Then in 2013 on David Ferrer, in 2014 on Milos Raonic, in 2015 on Andy Murray, in 2019 on Denis Shapovalov and this year on Medvedev. For Nole, the number 37 in the Masters 1000, number 86 in career and number 5 during the season. In this 2021 Nole won the Australian Open, Belgrade 2, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and now Paris-Bercy. And with this success, in addition to legitimizing the year-end rankings achieved with yesterday’s win over Hurkacz (the seventh time Nole has finished the year in first place), Djokovic is positioning himself as the man to beat in the Nitto ATP Finals start next Sunday in Turin.

November 7, 2021 (change November 7, 2021 | 18:29)

