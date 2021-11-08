UNC field hockey leans on Erin Matson’s attack against Syracuse to reach ACC championship

In arguably the most important game of the season yet for the North Carolina hockey teams, senior striker Erin Matson led the way for the Tar Heels, sending them to the ACC Championship Finals.

Two-time reigning NFHCA National Player of the Year, Matson proved her dominance on Friday. In an underdog matchup against Syracuse, the No. 3 Tar Heels the No. 2 Orange, 4-1, at their home field on Friday.

The Orange squad, which had a regular season record of 12-4, defeated North Carolina 5-0 on October 1.

We just wanted to shove it back in their face, Matson said. So we came out strong.

And no one came out stronger than her. After scoring eight goals in the team’s last three games, including two in an overtime win against Wake Forest in the quarter-finals, Matson scored three goals against Syracuse, all of which were in the second quarter.

Hannah Griggs, who provided an assist and a goal during the game, emphasized how Matson has been an integral part of the team, citing the importance of her absence due to a regular season injury.

I think it was pretty clear when she went away for a few weeks, there were many of us who felt we should get up, Griggs said. And we did, and it was difficult. Of course it was great to have her back and we all said we wanted to try and build on that and not just let her take over again.

The regular season loss to Syracuse helped build them up, and in this higher stakes rematch, the team reorganized as a unit.

I think tonight’s game was a huge step for us as a team, said Griggs. I think this was probably the best game we’ve played as a team in a very long time.

Associate head coach Grant Fulton had nothing but praise for Matsons performance against Syracuse.

Erin is phenomenal, Fulton said. She is a tough, fierce competitor. She is an exemplary leader. She is also a great vocal leader.

Fulton coached the entire game for the Tar Heels in the absence of Karen Shelton, who served a goalkeeper throw from the end of the Wake Forest game. Although Fulton was four times head coach for North Carolina, this was his first in the postseason.

We’ve missed her terribly, Fulton said. We don’t want her not sitting on the couch. So we just had to sort things out, you know, try to do the job the best we can.

And the team did just that, shining in Shelton’s absence.

Although it’s a group effort, the girls motivate themselves and then each other, Fulton said. From the coaching staff we try to have an aggressive forefoot mentality. So when we’re at our best, we play aggressively. We’re going to the ball. We lead the way and create opportunities.

Those odds helped North Carolina to the ACC Championship, where they will play fifth-seeded Virginia.

But as they prepare for the Cavaliers, the faithful of Tar Heel can appreciate the work the program has done to upset Orange.

We’re just trying to bring that message to the forefront, and it’s all words until it becomes action, and so the actions followed the words,” Fulton said. “It was exciting.

